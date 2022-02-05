Try these 7 cafes for the best cooked breakfast in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day so here are our recommendations if you’re on the lookout for the best cooked breakfast in Dundee.

There are brunch menus galore across the City of Discovery but where can you head when only a fry-up will do?

Whether you’re looking for your eggs fried or scrambled, lashings of beans, a slice of black pudding or a tattie scone on the side, these cafes will have the answer.

And with a range of different dietary requirements to cater for, most offer veggie and vegan versions too.

Find some inspiration in the list below – and happy breakfasting!

Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom

This family-run tearoom on Dundee’s Perth Road is a delight at any time of the day.

But just think about that lovely grub on some beautiful vintage plates, surrounded by all the beautiful curiosities picked out by owner William Wallace.

Construct your own breakfast with ingredients ranging from haggis, Lorne sausage and potato scones.

Serving from 9am to 11.30am, there are also vegetarian and vegan options available.

Address: 242-244 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LL

Longparke Farm Shop

If you fancy a morning trip just outside the city limits, make sure Longparke is on your list.

Run by the Thomson family of North Grange Farm, it can be found just off the A92 near Monifieth.

Food is served all day, with breakfast running from 9am until 11.45am. There’s also farm shop and children’s play area outside.

Address: North Grange Farm, Dundee, DD5 4HU

The Bach

In the heart of the city you’ll find The Bach, a laid-back eatery serving wholesome and tasty dishes.

Run by a couple from New Zealand, it offers an all-day brunch from 9am to 4pm.

Priced at £12, their breakfasts are big eats.

Son of The Bach features homemade sausage, smoked streaky bacon, Stornoway black pudding, beans, roasted tomato, mushrooms, potato scone, eggs as well as toast and jam.

There are also vegetarian and vegan options, both priced at £12.

Address: 31 Albert Square, Meadowside, Dundee, DD1 1DJ

Tartan Coffee House

This quaint corner coffee shop has been a mainstay of Dundee’s West End for decades.

Serving up everything from delicious fry-ups to coffee and cake, it always has a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

There’s even a small giftshop to browse before or after you feast.

Address: 53 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HY

Casa

Housed in the former Clydesdale bank building on the Nethergate, Casa has dining over two levels as well as two gardens and an outdoor bar.

It offers a bistro-style menu with brunch running from 9am to 2pm.

If you’re looking for the full works, the Casa Big Breakfast, Veggie Breakfast and Vegan Breakfast are all up for grabs, priced between £8.50 ­­and £8.90.

And, once the winter is finally behind us, just think of devouring all that food al fresco!

Address: 158 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DY

Jessie’s Kitchen

Situated in a converted Broughty Ferry mansion house, Jessie’s is a great place for a bite any time of day.

If you’re starting out by fuelling up, then do it with the Big Jessie Breakfast – or even the Big Jessie Veggie Breakfast.

At £9.99 it’s packed full of treats such as crisp, salty back bacon, Stornoway black pudding, warm tattie scone and, in the veggie option, avocado and grilled halloumi.

Breakfast is served from 9.30am to 11.45am, with the lunch menu kicking in at noon.

There’s also a farm shop and a garden centre to explore.

Address: 3 Albert Road, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1AY

Forgan’s

Located on Broughty Ferry’s busy main street, Forgan’s is known for its laid-back vibe and good food.

It was also ceilidh-central before the pandemic ruined everyone’s fun. And the good news is: they’re making a comeback.

Their brunch menu features full fry-ups priced at £11 and £10 for vegetarian or vegan options.

And keep an eye out for the monthly boozy brunch, which has recently been reinstated.

Priced at £25.99 per person, there’s live music, brunch dishes, mimosas, prosecco and bloody Marys to be enjoyed.

Address: 234 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2AH

