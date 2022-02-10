Cheaper for Dundee OAPs to attend day centre than be at home amid cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For two elderly Dundee residents, the sharp rise in the cost of living means it is cheaper for them to attend a day centre than it is to be at home.

Dorothy Lindsay, 85, and Iain Smillie, 73, both attend the Five Ways Centre run by Dundee Age Concern.

And as time goes on, they are concerned things will only get worse and that the choice between heating and eating will become even more prevalent.

While the centre provides lunch for them, it also allows them to socialise as part of efforts to tackle isolation in what is already a difficult time.

And care assistants at the Five Ways Centre believe there needs to be better justification for the cost of living rise and for those in power to better explain it.

Less money to spend on food

For Iain, this is the first time he has been in this situation and is less aware of what support is available.

He said: “I have less money to spend on food. It is cheaper for me to come to the Five Ways than to spend money on food and heating at home.

“I would really like them (those in power) to think about what they’re doing and put themselves in the shoes of the people who are struggling.

“I tend to struggle with low mood and this will exacerbate this.”

He added: “The centre means a lot to me and I can meet people.

“It’s a part of my family – I don’t have family in Dundee.

“I like the staff and the activities.

“I hope there is something we can do. I hope we can raise awareness of people who are in this situation.”

‘Bad impact on mental health’

And Dorothy lives alone so is the only one paying the bills.

Attending the Five Ways centre also means she can get lunch and provides her with someone to talk to.

“I feel as time goes on, I will just have less and less money,” she said.

“You are looking at things and think ‘I can’t afford it’.

“It will have a bad impact on mental health, and you can’t afford to go out and about.

“As well as paying your bills, the shopping is unpredictable.

“I have really got to watch the pennies.”

Choice between heating and eating

Care Assistant at the Five Ways centre Paul Kennedy believes people like Dorothy and Iain should not be left to worry about their money, particularly after a lifetime of hard work.

He says people will struggle with their mental health if no support is provided.

He said: “You don’t have any control over it – you can’t cancel heating as you need it.

“You shouldn’t be working your whole life and then have to watch money.

“It is a stress they shouldn’t be having and people are really struggling.

“The people who are making the decisions need to explain why. They need to explain who is benefitting – because Dorothy and Iain aren’t.

“It is their turn to be supported.

“People shouldn’t have to choose between heating and eating. It’s unacceptable.”