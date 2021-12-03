Ian Harkes: Contract talks won’t distract Dundee United star from Premiership task

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ian Harkes is into the final six months of his Dundee United contract.

But the Tangerines midfielder insists he won’t allow uncertainty over his future to derail a potentially special season.

Talks to extend Harkes’ Tannadice deal – which expires at the end of May 2022 – are underway.

The American midfielder is leaving the negotiations to his agent.

And by doing so, he hopes to remain fully focused on enjoying a campaign that has already featured plenty of magic moments.

Asked about a possible new contract, Harkes said: “I normally let my agent handle that.

“Things will be going back and forth and we will see where it takes us.

“I just want to keep playing football. I am enjoying it at United.

“Some of the performances have really been special and we are playing a good brand of football.”

The brand of football introduced by Tam Courts at United seems to suit Harkes.

The 26-year-old has bagged three important goals already this season – against Dundee, Celtic and Aberdeen – and he is targeting more.

“I hope (to score more),” he said.

“I am trying to get into those danger areas and to contribute.

“I have helped in those games and I definitely want to help going forward.”

Harkes’ efforts have been appreciated by United fans.

And their appreciation hasn’t gone unnoticed by the midfielder, who is relishing playing in front of vocal crowds after a year of closed doors football.

“The crowd have been huge coming back in this season and they have given us a lift going into these huge games,” he said.

“It is good just to have their presence in every game.

“Since I have got here I have enjoyed the atmosphere and the fans here.

“It was a bit of a change for me coming over (from the US). There is more passion here and the crowd were into it more and could influence things a bit more.

“I enjoyed my seasons in the Championship but now there is more on the line in the bigger games and you can kind of feel that.”

Harkes was pictured at Celtic Park with wife – Celtic Women star Sarah Harkes – after he notched for United in September.

However, with Celtic Women set to face Glasgow City in the SWPL Cup Final at Firhill on Sunday, he will not have her backing then the Hoops visit Tannadice on the same day.

He laughed: “She isn’t even worried about me. She is in a cup final with Celtic women and she is worrying about herself.”