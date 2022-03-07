John Nelms and Tim Keyes ‘fully committed’ to new stadium as Dundee chief confirms Dark Blues may have to ground share ‘temporarily’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Nelms and Tim Keyes ‘fully committed’ to new stadium as Dundee chief confirms Dark Blues may have to ground share ‘temporarily’

By Scott Lorimer
March 7 2022, 10.00pm Updated: March 8 2022, 12.04am
Dundee managing director John Nelms
Dundee managing director John Nelms

Managing director John Nelms has sought to reassure Dundee fans that he and Tim Keyes are “fully committed” to building a new stadium to replace Dens Park.

Announced in 2017, a plan was unveiled to create a 15,000-seater stadium as well as a crematorium, hotel and other facilities on the edge of Camperdown Park.

The suggested layout of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium at Camperdown.
The suggested layout of Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown.

But supporters have yet to see that come to fruition and Nelms has pledged that FPS (Football Partners Scotland, the American company that owns Dundee) have no other intention but to carry out their plan.

SLO meeting

Nelms made the pledge in a meeting with Dundee supporter liaison officer John Burke who raised questions put to him by fans.

The results were shared online on the Dark Blues fans’ forum, with a spokesman for the club confirming their validity.

Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

Asked about the timescale of the new stadium project, Nelms said: “There is a meeting scheduled on March 16 with project consultants.

“Following this meeting there are plans being put in place to have another public consultation similar to one originally held at Dundee Ice Arena.”

And on whether there would be any upgrades to their current home, Dens Park: “There are no plans to carry out any upgrades… as we are fully committed to the new stadium project.”

Part of the plan to create the new facility, dubbed ‘Nou Campy’, includes buying back Dens from current owner John Bennett.

Ground sharing

As such the Dark Blues’ chief confirmed the club may need to seek a “temporary” ground-sharing agreement, as previously revealed by Courier Sport.

This would be to cover any delay to the completion of the new stadium and any ‘development’ that will have started at their current home.

“Part of the new stadium project has always included the purchase of Dens however, depending on the financing package.

Dens Park owner John Bennett
Dens Park owner John Bennett

“There may be a crossover between the completion of the new stadium and development at Dens Park which may result in the need to have a ground sharing agreement in place.

“The new stadium would have to be started before they would need to have a ground sharing agreement in place, thus only a temporary sharing may be needed.”

Responding to one question asking if FPS would walk away from the club should the stadium development collapse, Nelms denied that would not be the case.

“FPS do not contemplate the new stadium not going ahead and have absolutely no intentions of leaving,” he responded.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee in talks to buy back Dens Park – and what it could mean for new stadium plans at Camperdown

