John Nelms and Tim Keyes ‘fully committed’ to new stadium as Dundee chief confirms Dark Blues may have to ground share ‘temporarily’

Managing director John Nelms has sought to reassure Dundee fans that he and Tim Keyes are “fully committed” to building a new stadium to replace Dens Park.

Announced in 2017, a plan was unveiled to create a 15,000-seater stadium as well as a crematorium, hotel and other facilities on the edge of Camperdown Park.

But supporters have yet to see that come to fruition and Nelms has pledged that FPS (Football Partners Scotland, the American company that owns Dundee) have no other intention but to carry out their plan.

SLO meeting

Nelms made the pledge in a meeting with Dundee supporter liaison officer John Burke who raised questions put to him by fans.

The results were shared online on the Dark Blues fans’ forum, with a spokesman for the club confirming their validity.

Asked about the timescale of the new stadium project, Nelms said: “There is a meeting scheduled on March 16 with project consultants.

“Following this meeting there are plans being put in place to have another public consultation similar to one originally held at Dundee Ice Arena.”

And on whether there would be any upgrades to their current home, Dens Park: “There are no plans to carry out any upgrades… as we are fully committed to the new stadium project.”

Part of the plan to create the new facility, dubbed ‘Nou Campy’, includes buying back Dens from current owner John Bennett.

Ground sharing

As such the Dark Blues’ chief confirmed the club may need to seek a “temporary” ground-sharing agreement, as previously revealed by Courier Sport.

This would be to cover any delay to the completion of the new stadium and any ‘development’ that will have started at their current home.

“Part of the new stadium project has always included the purchase of Dens however, depending on the financing package.

“There may be a crossover between the completion of the new stadium and development at Dens Park which may result in the need to have a ground sharing agreement in place.

“The new stadium would have to be started before they would need to have a ground sharing agreement in place, thus only a temporary sharing may be needed.”

Responding to one question asking if FPS would walk away from the club should the stadium development collapse, Nelms denied that would not be the case.

“FPS do not contemplate the new stadium not going ahead and have absolutely no intentions of leaving,” he responded.