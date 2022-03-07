Police cordon off footpath at Dunfermline flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A footpath in Dunfermline has been cordoned off by police.

Beath View in the Touch area of the town has been taped off from Monday afternoon.

Forensic officers were seen “placing stickers” on a section of a path near to a block of flats shortly after 8pm.

One local said he saw items going in an evidence bag whilst a visible police presence remained at the scene.

He added: “There was a section of the footpath cordoned off when I came past at 8pm.

“There was a few forensic officers in the cordon scouring the area and taking pictures.

“I saw items going in an evidence bag and they appeared to be focussing some of their attention around the entrance to one of the blocks.

“I know a few people that live here but they said they weren’t aware of anything happening prior to the cordon being erected.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.