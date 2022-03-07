Police cordon off footpath at Dunfermline flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police cordon off footpath at Dunfermline flats

By James Simpson
March 7 2022, 10.32pm Updated: March 7 2022, 11.11pm
Beath View, Dunfermline. Credit: David Wardle
Beath View, Dunfermline. Credit: David Wardle

A footpath in Dunfermline has been cordoned off by police.

Forensic officers on Beath View. Credit: David Wardle

Beath View in the Touch area of the town has been taped off from Monday afternoon.

Forensic officers were seen “placing stickers” on a section of a path near to a block of flats shortly after 8pm.

One local said he saw items going in an evidence bag whilst a visible police presence remained at the scene.

He added: “There was a section of the footpath cordoned off when I came past at 8pm.

“There was a few forensic officers in the cordon scouring the area and taking pictures.

The area has been cordoned off for several hours on Monday. Credit: David Wardle.

“I saw items going in an evidence bag and they appeared to be focussing some of their attention around the entrance to one of the blocks.

“I know a few people that live here but they said they weren’t aware of anything happening prior to the cordon being erected.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

