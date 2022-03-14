Thug who ‘takes any form of drugs he can get’ knocked Perth Prison officer unconscious

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A violent offender knocked a Perth Prison officer unconscious and later left another bloody victim out cold in a street.

Steven Ross left the prison officer scarred for life in 2019.

Last year, after Ross had served less than two months of a 13-month jail term imposed for spitting in a police officer’s face, he carried out a vicious and sustained attack on a man in Alloa.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told about both crimes and Ross has now been jailed for a total of four years.

Vicious attack

The court was told Ross stamped on his friend Peter McCallum’s head and knocked him unconscious.

He returned a short time later wielding a machete.

The victim regained consciousness and eventually managed to run off.

He he was found topless, covered in blood and shouting for help in the street.

Ross, 33, from Alloa, admitted attacking and severely injuring Mr McCallum in the town’s Earn Court on July 25 last year.

He admitted striking his head with a glass bottle, throwing a tumbler at his head, knocking him down with numerous punches, and knocking him out cold by stamping on his head.

He also pled guilty to having a machete.

Prison fight

Ross also admitted leaving prison officer Keith Mackessack scarred for life by throwing him to the ground while staff tried to break up a fight with his cellmate during a previous 33-month prison stint.

The officer was knocked unconscious for several seconds as his colleagues battled to restrain Ross in C Hall at Perth Prison on March 15, 2019.

The court heard how the incident began with a dispute between Ross and his cellmate.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “At about 11am, prison officer Grant Hamilton was informed that a cell intercom had been activated by the occupants of cell C1-13.

“One of the occupants stated that they needed to be separated, as both were going to start fighting soon.”

Mr Hamilton went to the cell and unlocked the door.

“He saw the accused and another prisoner Jack Elms.

“Mr Elms said he needed to get out of the cell.

“At this time, he then punched the accused to the face.

“Mr Hamilton then took a hold of prisoner Elms and pulled him out of the cell, in an attempt to defuse the situation.”

Knocked officer unconscious

“At that point, prison officer Keith Mackessack came running down the landing to assist Mr Hamilton.

“As he approached, the accused grabbed Mr Mackessack and threw him to the floor.

“This caused his head to hit the ground, knocking him unconscious for a short time.”

“He takes any form of drugs he can get and that results in violence.” — Paul Sweeney

Mr Sweeney said: “Other prison officers then attended and helped to restrain the accused.”

The court heard Mr Mackessack was left with a 5cm laceration to the back of his head.

Ross admitted assaulting Mr Mackessack to his injury and permanent impairment.

‘Bad relationship with drugs and alcohol’

At a court appearance in 2017, his solicitor Paul Sweeney said: “He has had an issue with police since growing up and one would advise him it’s time to stop raging against the machine as far as that is concerned.”

On Monday, Mr Sweeney said: “He has a really bad relationship with drugs and alcohol.

“He takes any form of drugs he can get and that results in violence.”

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “Both of your victims were rendered unconscious so there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

When he was told he was being jailed for four years, Ross called the sheriff “a f***ing daftie.”

Ross has 11 previous assault convictions, including leaving another victim scarred for life, and endangering the life of another.