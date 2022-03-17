EXCLUSIVE: ‘Thankful’ Dundee United starlet Ross Graham lifts lid on Scotland U/21 call-up joy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham’s first-ever Scotland call-up is a huge confidence boost that can kick him on during Dundee United’s Premiership push.

That’s the feeling of the highly-rated young star as he prepares for his first taste of international football.

Following Saturday’s trip to St Mirren, the defender will join up with Scot Gemmill’s U/21 squad to face Turkey and Kazakhstan in their European Championships qualifying campaign.

That’s after an impressive start to life as a first-team player at Tannadice.

After making his Dundee United league debut at Celtic Park, Graham has been an ever-present in Tam Courts’ side.

“I’ve been loving my time since coming back from Dunfermline in January,” Graham told the Courier.

“The gaffer told me I’d get a chance, he’s given me that and I’ve kept my place in the team.

“He’s thrown me in and I’m grateful for that.

“The club is renowned for bringing young players through and everyone knows there are opportunities here for us.

“It’s all about the gaffer backing us and believing in us to go and put on a show when we do play.”

‘Buzzing’ at U/21 call-up

A first career goal in a 1-1 home draw with Rangers combined with a number of strong showings since coming into the Tangerines side has seen the national set-up take notice.

And that will see Graham join up with a Scotland squad for the first time.

Gemmill’s young Scots are facing the bottom two sides in Group I – Kazakhstan are pointless after five games while Turkey are level with Scotland on four points.

Scotland can’t catch a Belgium side racing away in top spot and face an uphill battle to snatch the play-off place from Denmark, trailing the Danes by five points with four matches remaining.

Graham, though, can’t wait to get his first taste of international football and hopes to help the side keep their qualification hopes alive.

He added: “I’m delighted and thankful for the call-up.

“I’m looking forward to going away next week and meeting up with the lads.

“This is my first call-up to a national team so I was buzzing when I found out.

“It gives me an extra confidence boost and, hopefully, that stands me in good stead for the rest of the season.”

