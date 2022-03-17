EXCLUSIVE: ‘Thankful’ Dundee United starlet Ross Graham lifts lid on Scotland U/21 call-up joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Thankful’ Dundee United starlet Ross Graham lifts lid on Scotland U/21 call-up joy

By George Cran
March 17 2022, 5.30pm
Ross Graham
Proud moment: Ross Graham's Scotland call

Ross Graham’s first-ever Scotland call-up is a huge confidence boost that can kick him on during Dundee United’s Premiership push.

That’s the feeling of the highly-rated young star as he prepares for his first taste of international football.

Following Saturday’s trip to St Mirren, the defender will join up with Scot Gemmill’s U/21 squad to face Turkey and Kazakhstan in their European Championships qualifying campaign.

That’s after an impressive start to life as a first-team player at Tannadice.

After making his Dundee United league debut at Celtic Park, Graham has been an ever-present in Tam Courts’ side.

“I’ve been loving my time since coming back from Dunfermline in January,” Graham told the Courier.

Ross Graham became a Dundee United fans’ favourite after netting his first goal against Rangers.

“The gaffer told me I’d get a chance, he’s given me that and I’ve kept my place in the team.

“He’s thrown me in and I’m grateful for that.

“The club is renowned for bringing young players through and everyone knows there are opportunities here for us.

“It’s all about the gaffer backing us and believing in us to go and put on a show when we do play.”

‘Buzzing’ at U/21 call-up

A first career goal in a 1-1 home draw with Rangers combined with a number of strong showings since coming into the Tangerines side has seen the national set-up take notice.

And that will see Graham join up with a Scotland squad for the first time.

Gemmill’s young Scots are facing the bottom two sides in Group I – Kazakhstan are pointless after five games while Turkey are level with Scotland on four points.

Scotland can’t catch a Belgium side racing away in top spot and face an uphill battle to snatch the play-off place from Denmark, trailing the Danes by five points with four matches remaining.

Ross Graham joined team-mates Calum Butcher, Nicky Clark and Ryan Edwards as well as Dundee’s Cammy Kerr, Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan to open Fridays and Go on Reform Street.

Graham, though, can’t wait to get his first taste of international football and hopes to help the side keep their qualification hopes alive.

He added: “I’m delighted and thankful for the call-up.

“I’m looking forward to going away next week and meeting up with the lads.

“This is my first call-up to a national team so I was buzzing when I found out.

“It gives me an extra confidence boost and, hopefully, that stands me in good stead for the rest of the season.”

Ross Graham was speaking at the opening of Fridays and Go, the new TGI Fridays takeaway on Reform Street.

