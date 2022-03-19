Callum Hendry is St Johnstone’s hero with stunning injury-time goal to beat Motherwell 2-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Johnstone FC

Callum Hendry is St Johnstone’s hero with stunning injury-time goal to beat Motherwell 2-1

By Eric Nicolson
March 19 2022, 5.20pm
St Johnstone players pile on top of Callum Hendry after his late winner.
Callum Hendry is fast turning into St Johnstone’s Premiership saviour.

The Perth striker produced one of the finest goals McDiarmid Park has ever witnessed to secure three priceless points for his team in injury time.

The left foot volley was as sweet – and timely – a hit as any Perth fan could ever wish to see.

The goal and the win takes Saints four points above Dundee in the Premiership table.

It was Hendry’s sixth since returning from Kilmarnock on loan and his second in this game.

Midway through the first half he cancelled out a Motherwell opener with an excellent front post header.

Callum Hendry’s opener.

A match of this importance called for a fast start from the hosts but it didn’t get it.

Instead, Saints fell behind in the 12th minute.

Kevin van Veen was afforded far too much time to work himself into a position to shoot from around 25 yards out and his low effort found Zander Clark’s bottom right hand corner.

Motherwell’s Kevin Van Veen makes it 1-0.

Putting together a few passes was proving to be problematic for Callum Davidson’s side but the first time they managed to do it, they got themselves an equaliser.

Melker Hallberg has shown himself to be a fine crosser of a ball in his short time in Perth and the Swede spotted Hendry’s near post run on 21 minutes.

Saints’ star man beat the Motherwell centre-backs to it and his header beat Liam Kelly.

The second half had as few chances as the first for the bulk of it and it took until the 79th minute for a near thing – substitute Kaiyne Woolery’s angled shot coming back off the post.

Then not long after, Jamie McCart headed a Hallberg corner over.

When Saints lost possession near the Motherwell box they were exposed by a swift counter-attack at the end of which Woolery was deservedly booked for diving.

Just as this match was looking like drifting out as a 1-1 draw, Hendry lashed that left foot volley past Kelly after once bounce from a long Jacob Butterfield pass for the most dramatic and high quality of winners.

Clark had a late free-kick save to make but Saints saw the game out after that for only their third home league win of the season.

