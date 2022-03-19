Forfar parkrun: Have you started your Saturday with a 5K yet?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Forfar parkrun: Have you started your Saturday with a 5K yet?

By Graham Brown
March 19 2022, 5.36pm Updated: March 19 2022, 6.37pm
Forfar parkrun is already a runaway success. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Forfar parkrun is already a runaway success. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Forfar has caught up with the parkrun craze sweeping the nation.

A regular Saturday morning event is successfully up and running after a launch last month.

And with around 120 people attending every week, those behind it are delighted with the instant success.

Forfar parkrun
Forfar parkrun volunteers (from left) Jacquie Roy, Nikki Milne and Emily Macdonald. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Forfar Loch route

It follows a five kilometre route around Forfar Loch, starting from Strathmore Rugby Club.

Organisers Rhona Guild, Magnus Moncrieff and Becky Findlay are delighted Forfar has finally joined the UK-wide list.

Forfar parkrun
The route goes around Forfar Loch. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“We have been working on bringing parkrun to the Forfar area for a number of years, supported financially by a number of local funders.

“Since the first event was held it’s been well received by locals and the wider parkrun community.

“In keeping with every 5km parkrun nationally, we meet weekly on a Saturday at 9.30am and welcome runners, joggers and walkers to join us.

Forfar Loch
Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“There have already been a number of visitors, so hopefully it will be something good for the town.

“We’ve also welcomed a large number who are new to parkrun so hopefully that’s an encouraging sign.”

Forfar parkrun
Saturday’s parkrun enjoyed spring-like conditions. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

GP practices on board

And Rhona said they were particularly delighted with the social prescribing benefits the event has brought.

“The Royal College of General Practice has a scheme supporting collaboration between practices and parkrun.

“It’s great that our local GPs are helping to promote it.

Forfar parkrun
Some participants enjoy a more relaxed 5k than others. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media

“Folk shouldn’t think they need any form of endorsement or referral from the healthcare system to take part.

“But it’s great the practices and their social prescribers are actively promoting parkrun to anyone they think might benefit from it.

“We’re well covered in Angus for parkruns now.

Forfar parkrun
Volunteers ensure the event can take place every Saturday. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“So with strong evidence around the physical and psychological benefits of both exercise and being outdoors this is a big boon for Angus, espaecially as we recover from the Covid pandemic.”

Forfar’s addition to the UK list of parkrun venues means Angus folk now have a choice of three locations to start their weekend with a walk or run.

Forfar Loch
Thumbs up all round from two and four-legged participants. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media

Montrose has seen more than 20,000 participants since it began in 2017.

And Arbroath is going great guns after the local Footers running club launched the West Links event in January.

