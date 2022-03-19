Forfar parkrun: Have you started your Saturday with a 5K yet?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar has caught up with the parkrun craze sweeping the nation.

A regular Saturday morning event is successfully up and running after a launch last month.

And with around 120 people attending every week, those behind it are delighted with the instant success.

Forfar Loch route

It follows a five kilometre route around Forfar Loch, starting from Strathmore Rugby Club.

Organisers Rhona Guild, Magnus Moncrieff and Becky Findlay are delighted Forfar has finally joined the UK-wide list.

“We have been working on bringing parkrun to the Forfar area for a number of years, supported financially by a number of local funders.

“Since the first event was held it’s been well received by locals and the wider parkrun community.

“In keeping with every 5km parkrun nationally, we meet weekly on a Saturday at 9.30am and welcome runners, joggers and walkers to join us.

“There have already been a number of visitors, so hopefully it will be something good for the town.

“We’ve also welcomed a large number who are new to parkrun so hopefully that’s an encouraging sign.”

GP practices on board

And Rhona said they were particularly delighted with the social prescribing benefits the event has brought.

“The Royal College of General Practice has a scheme supporting collaboration between practices and parkrun.

“It’s great that our local GPs are helping to promote it.

“Folk shouldn’t think they need any form of endorsement or referral from the healthcare system to take part.

“But it’s great the practices and their social prescribers are actively promoting parkrun to anyone they think might benefit from it.

“We’re well covered in Angus for parkruns now.

“So with strong evidence around the physical and psychological benefits of both exercise and being outdoors this is a big boon for Angus, espaecially as we recover from the Covid pandemic.”

Forfar’s addition to the UK list of parkrun venues means Angus folk now have a choice of three locations to start their weekend with a walk or run.

Montrose has seen more than 20,000 participants since it began in 2017.

And Arbroath is going great guns after the local Footers running club launched the West Links event in January.