Dundee remove fans’ group banner from Dens Park after social media storm over ‘fascist insignia’

By Sean Hamilton
March 19 2022, 6.05pm Updated: March 19 2022, 6.11pm
Dens Park
Dundee have removed a new fans’ group banner from Dens Park after a social media storm over alleged ‘fascist insignia’.

New supporters group “Section Eighteen” revealed on Friday that, after discussions with the club, they had placed a banner in the stadium’s South Enclosure, behind which members could congregate and attempt to boost the atmosphere at home matches.

However, the club subsequently received a number of complaints about the logo used on the banner, which features a skull in a hooded jacket, surrounded by laurel wreath.

Complainants likened the imagery to that used by Neo-Nazi and fascist groups after it was flagged on social media.

As a result, Dundee removed the banner pending an investigation.

However, Courier Sport understands the club has already held positive talks with the supporters group at the centre of the storm, who have expressed their shock at the fascism accusations and a willingness to ditch their controversial logo.

In a Twitter thread, Dundee said: “The club have been made aware of comments online regarding the removal of a fans group’s banner at the stadium this morning (Saturday).

“Representatives of the club met with the fans group over the past few weeks and we are very supportive of their enthusiasm and ideas on how to improve the atmosphere on matchdays at the Kilmac Stadium.

“The group was allowed to hang a banner at the stadium and photographs circulated yesterday (Friday) on social media.

“The club received a number of complaints regarding the insignia used and we felt it only right to remove the banner while we investigate the situation.

“Discussions are ongoing with the group in question and we look forward to working with them and hearing them at the forefront of the support backing the team tomorrow.”

Club representatives are set to meet again with members of the “Section Eighteen” group before Sunday’s Premiership clash with Rangers.

