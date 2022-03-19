Mark McGhee on ending ‘horrendous’ Dundee dugout ban, throwing TV remotes and what it takes to get something against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark McGhee admits he under-estimated how difficult his start to life as Dundee manager would be thanks to his “horrendous” six-game ban from the dugout.

The former Brighton and Aberdeen boss will take full charge of his first match since taking the reins at Dens Park a month ago as Rangers visit on Sunday.

After taking in most matches from the stands, McGhee was forced to watch last week’s cup clash against the Gers from home after contracting Covid-19.

The Dundee boss, though, returned this week and is relieved to avoid the frustrations of having to watch on from home.

That’s after admitting launching his remote control at the TV thanks to the time delay.

“The impact not so much on the influence of the games but the personal stress on the ban was much more than I anticipated,” McGhee said of his ban.

“It was horrendous.

Communication breakdown

“First of all being up there (in the stand) and trying to communicate.

“I don’t mind telling you on Sunday, I was watching the game and with 10 minutes to go they had made about five changes.

“I was convinced they had left themselves a bit exposed because if we sneaked a goal to make it 2-1 then it could have become difficult with the number of changes they had made.

“I was on the phone to Dave Mackay. I said to him we have to go three up front and get the ball up as early as we can, try to nick a free-kick or a corner which could lead to a goal.

“I said if we could nick one then they are in trouble but then Dave said it is now 3-0!

“The television was two minutes behind. I was chucking the remote at the wall!

“That is what you are up against.

Better team

“Now at least I will be able to keep up with it from the dugout.

“I am looking forward to getting out there again and doing in in the fresh air.

“Importantly, I need Simon (Rusk) and that is why he is here for the job he can do for me at the stage I am at.

“He also needs me and we will be a better team than him or me being out there ourselves.”

‘Different mentality’

McGhee is also looking for more from his players after last week’s disappointing display in the 3-0 home defeat to Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

With the same opponent returning, this time in the league, home fans will be hoping for a much-different Dark Blues display.

McGhee insists the return to league action will provide a new impetus to his side as they hope to get off the bottom of the Premiership.

And he’s also hoping the Dark Blues picked up a thing or two last weekend.

He added: “You are trying to learn a wee bit from what you have seen up close.

“We’ve watched them. We went to the Dortmund game and Simon was at the Red Star game.

“We also watched the game on Thursday night.

“We learned as much as we can but we probably learned more from Sunday’s game up close than you do in all the videos.

“We will have things from that we will take and use.

“The cup is also different from the league.

“We’ve got to try and approach it in a slightly different mentality.”