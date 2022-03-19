Brit Award-winner Tom Walker forced to postpone Dundee gig tonight due to illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brit Award-winner Tom Walker has been forced to postpone his Dundee gig tonight due to illness.

The singer songwriter was scheduled to play at intimate venue Church on Ward Road this evening (Saturday).

But the Something Beautiful singer, who won the Best Breakthrough Act at the Brits in 2019, is suffering with stressed vocal chords as a result of chest infection.

Sharing the news on social media he said he was “unbelievably sorry” as shows in both Dundee and Aberdeen were cancelled.

He added: “I’ve gone for a check up and been told I’ve got stressed vocal cords as a result of a chest infection.

“I’ve taken professional advice and am resting up until Monday.”

Despite the setback the musician said his team were working with venues to try and reschedule dates.

“My team are talking to venues and promoters and we are trying to reschedule Norwich, Dundee and Aberdeen, he said.

“I am so so sorry to disappoint everyone, this is the last thing any artist wants to be doing after 2 years of gigs down the pan.

“There’s really nothing I can do other than rest up for now.”

Disappointed fans said they were “looking forward” to the gig in Dundee which was only announced last month.

Management at Church assured fans original tickets would be valid for the rescheduled date when it was announced.