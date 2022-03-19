Brit Award-winner Tom Walker forced to postpone Dundee gig tonight due to illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Brit Award-winner Tom Walker forced to postpone Dundee gig tonight due to illness

By James Simpson
March 19 2022, 9.26am Updated: March 19 2022, 9.58am
Singer Tom Walker was scheduled to play Church, Dundee.
Brit Award-winner Tom Walker has been forced to postpone his Dundee gig tonight due to illness.

The singer songwriter was scheduled to play at intimate venue Church on Ward Road this evening (Saturday).

Chart-topping singer Tom Walker

But the Something Beautiful singer, who won the Best Breakthrough Act at the Brits in 2019, is suffering with stressed vocal chords as a result of chest infection.

Sharing the news on social media he said he was “unbelievably sorry” as shows in both Dundee and Aberdeen were cancelled.

He added: “I’ve gone for a check up and been told I’ve got stressed vocal cords as a result of a chest infection.

“I’ve taken professional advice and am resting up until Monday.”

Despite the setback the musician said his team were working with venues to try and reschedule dates.

“My team are talking to venues and promoters and we are trying to reschedule Norwich, Dundee and Aberdeen, he said.

“I am so so sorry to disappoint everyone, this is the last thing any artist wants to be doing after 2 years of gigs down the pan.

“There’s really nothing I can do other than rest up for now.”

Disappointed fans said they were “looking forward” to the gig in Dundee which was only announced last month.

Management at Church assured fans original tickets would be valid for the rescheduled date when it was announced.

