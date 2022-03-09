Dundee dealt further Covid blow as boss Mark McGhee tests positive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee dealt further Covid blow as boss Mark McGhee tests positive

By Scott Lorimer
March 9 2022, 6.22pm Updated: March 9 2022, 10.41pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee
Dundee boss Mark McGhee will have to watch tonight’s clash with St Mirren from home after testing positive for Covid.

The Dee have been hit with a number of cases in the past week with players including Zak Rudden, Luke McCowan, Paul McGowan, Christie Elliott and Ian Lawlor among those having to isolate.

And just hours before kick off, the Dark Blues have announced that their manager is the latest to test positive.

All other available members of the playing and management team returned a negative result.

McGhee is already serving a six-game touchline ban so would not have been in the dugout.

‘Disappointed’

In a statement issued on the Dundee website, McGhee said he would still be able to communicate his directions to his coaching staff remotely.

“It’s disappointing that I will not be at tonight’s match but I have full faith in the coaching staff and players.

“I’ll watch the match from the house and will have the same contact with the bench that I have had from the stand in recent weeks.”

“Thankfully, I’m fully vaccinated and feeling OK.”

Dundee added in a statement: “The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities.”

