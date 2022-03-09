Dundee dealt further Covid blow as boss Mark McGhee tests positive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee will have to watch tonight’s clash with St Mirren from home after testing positive for Covid.

The Dee have been hit with a number of cases in the past week with players including Zak Rudden, Luke McCowan, Paul McGowan, Christie Elliott and Ian Lawlor among those having to isolate.

And just hours before kick off, the Dark Blues have announced that their manager is the latest to test positive.

All other available members of the playing and management team returned a negative result.

McGhee is already serving a six-game touchline ban so would not have been in the dugout.

‘Disappointed’

In a statement issued on the Dundee website, McGhee said he would still be able to communicate his directions to his coaching staff remotely.

“It’s disappointing that I will not be at tonight’s match but I have full faith in the coaching staff and players.

“I’ll watch the match from the house and will have the same contact with the bench that I have had from the stand in recent weeks.”

“Thankfully, I’m fully vaccinated and feeling OK.”

Dundee added in a statement: “The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities.”