Dundee team news: Niall McGinn set for return against St Mirren, Charlie Adam injury update and young keeper to retain gloves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will again be without a number of key players for the crucial clash with St Mirren on Wednesday night.

The Covid-hit squad will still be down to the bare bones for their game in hand but look to be boosted by the return of Niall McGinn.

The Northern Irish winger had to sit out the weekend draw with Motherwell due to injury but is set to play a part against the Buddies.

No striker

That means boss Mark McGhee won’t have a recognised striker in the team for a second game running with Zak Rudden, Danny Mullen and long-term absentee Cillian Sheridan unavailable.

“Niall looks as if he’ll be up and running which is good,” McGhee said.

“The rest are pretty much the same.

“We’ll have a few coming back for the weekend but at the moment it just looks like Niall.

“All being well, he’ll be available for selection.”

Adam still out

McGhee also provided an update on skipper Charlie Adam.

It was initially hoped the veteran midfielder would be back for Wednesday’s clash but the Dundee boss says his captain is not quite ready yet.

“He’s still a game away at least,” he said.

“There’s not a lot wrong but there’s still something that Charlie is a wee bit reluctant on.

“He’ll have a chance for Sunday.”

Another game for Harry Sharp

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that young goalkeeper Harry Sharp will get another game in between the sticks.

The 20-year-old stopper was thrust into the team at the weekend for his debut with Adam Ledgzins and Ian Lawlor both ruled out due to injury and Covid.

“He’ll be in goals,” McGhee said. “We can declare that now. There are no mysteries about that.

“We expect that Ian Lawlor will be available for the weekend but the young lad did brilliantly at the weekend.”