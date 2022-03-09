Spiralling fuel prices: Is this Fife petrol station Scotland’s most expensive?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife petrol station has been branded Scotland’s most expensive after prices for diesel climbed to a new record level of almost £2 per litre.

A litre of diesel at the Shell’s Bawbee filling station in Leven reached £1.99.9 on Wednesday afternoon.

The cost of unleaded at the same garage reached £1.76.9 per litre.

On the same day, the UK average per litre for diesel was £1.69.93 and £1.58.2 for unleaded.

Recent price hikes by oil giant Shell led to Leven motorists swarming to Sainsbury’s, just a quarter of a mile away, where petrol and diesel was 27p and 44p cheaper respectfully.

Demand became so high that the supermarket temporarily ran out of fuel at its Riverside Road station.

At the pumps, frantic motorists filled their vehicles before prices rose again.

Electrician James Gleeson said he was “stunned” by the level of increase.

He said: “It’s outrageous to have diesel reach £2 a litre which must make it the most expensive in the country.

“Prices are astronomical and I fear they are going to get a whole lot worse yet, especially if the war in Ukraine continues to escalate.

“I need to fill up my van regularly as I travel all over Scotland for work.

“I’ve just filled up my van and it cost me over £90 – that’s at the cheaper station.

“I’ve never spent that much in one go filling up, it’s heart-breaking.

“So many people and businesses are going to be hit hard as the prices continue to rise.”

‘Petrol prices are crazy’

Fellow motorist, Sara Dougherty, voiced similar shock at the spiralling prices.

“Petrol prices are crazy,” she said.

“It could force people off the road as it becomes more and more expensive.

“I’m already considering alternative forms of transport and thinking twice about non-essential travel due to the rising costs.”

In Tayside, motorists have been making 25-mile roundtrips from Montrose to Arbroath in the hunt for cheaper petrol.

It was sparked by the price of diesel reaching £1.84.9 per litre at the Shell filling station on Bridge Street, Montrose.

At the nearby Esso on Esk Road, it was only slightly cheaper at £174.9 per litre.

Worst is yet to come

Motoring organisation RAC predict prices will keep rising as the impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine continues.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While prices were rising due to oil production not being able to keep up with demand as life becomes more normal again, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the barrel price to shoot past the $100 a barrel mark for the first time in nearly eight years making wholesale fuel far more expensive.

“We know from RAC research that eight in 10 drivers would struggle to get by without their cars and that the pandemic has made access to a car even more important than ever, but the exorbitant cost of filling up may force people to cut down on non-essential journeys to save money.”

Shell did not respond to a request for comment.

