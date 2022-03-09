Spiralling fuel prices: Is this Fife petrol station Scotland’s most expensive?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spiralling fuel prices: Is this Fife petrol station Scotland's most expensive?

By Neil Henderson
March 9 2022, 6.55pm
The filling station has been branded Scotland's most expensive as prices continue to spiral.

A Fife petrol station has been branded Scotland’s most expensive after prices for diesel climbed to a new record level of almost £2 per litre.

A litre of diesel at the Shell’s Bawbee filling station in Leven reached £1.99.9 on Wednesday afternoon.

The cost of unleaded at the same garage reached £1.76.9 per litre.

On the same day, the UK average per litre for diesel was £1.69.93 and £1.58.2 for unleaded.

Recent price hikes by oil giant Shell led to Leven motorists swarming to Sainsbury’s, just a quarter of a mile away, where petrol and diesel was 27p and 44p cheaper respectfully.

Queues formed at Sainsbury’s pumps as motorists boycotted Shell’s Bawbee filling station just a quarter of a mile away.

Demand became so high that the supermarket temporarily ran out of fuel at its Riverside Road station.

At the pumps, frantic motorists filled their vehicles before prices rose again.

Electrician James Gleeson said he was “stunned” by the level of increase.

He said: “It’s outrageous to have diesel reach £2 a litre which must make it the most expensive in the country.

“Prices are astronomical and I fear they are going to get a whole lot worse yet, especially if the war in Ukraine continues to escalate.

“I need to fill up my van regularly as I travel all over Scotland for work.

“I’ve just filled up my van and it cost me over £90 – that’s at the cheaper station.

“I’ve never spent that much in one go filling up, it’s heart-breaking.

“So many people and businesses are going to be hit hard as the prices continue to rise.”

‘Petrol prices are crazy’

Fellow motorist, Sara Dougherty, voiced similar shock at the spiralling prices.

“Petrol prices are crazy,” she said.

“It could force people off the road as it becomes more and more expensive.

“I’m already considering alternative forms of transport and thinking twice about non-essential travel due to the rising costs.”

Esso prices were also above the UK average.

In Tayside, motorists have been making 25-mile roundtrips from Montrose to Arbroath in the hunt for cheaper petrol.

It was sparked by the price of diesel reaching £1.84.9 per litre at the Shell filling station on Bridge Street, Montrose.

Shell prices in Montrose rocketed.

At the nearby Esso on Esk Road, it was only slightly cheaper at £174.9 per litre.

Worst is yet to come

Motoring organisation RAC predict prices will keep rising as the impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine continues.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While prices were rising due to oil production not being able to keep up with demand as life becomes more normal again, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the barrel price to shoot past the $100 a barrel mark for the first time in nearly eight years making wholesale fuel far more expensive.

“We know from RAC research that eight in 10 drivers would struggle to get by without their cars and that the pandemic has made access to a car even more important than ever, but the exorbitant cost of filling up may force people to cut down on non-essential journeys to save money.”

Shell did not respond to a request for comment.

What is the most you have paid for fuel? Let us know by emailing livenews@thecourier.co.uk

