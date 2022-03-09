Wednesday court round-up — Former Dundee and Raith striker on trial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth DJ compared to Savile

Former Perth FM DJ and station founder Mark Page has been found guilty of arranging to have sex with children as young as 12 in the Philippines.

The 63-year-old, who was behind the short-lived station after his stint as a weekend breakfast DJ on Radio 1, will be sentenced on Thursday.

He had denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury at the Crown Court in Teeside.

In her summing up the jury, a prosecutor drew parallels with notorious sex offenders like Jimmy Savile and Gary Glitter.

She said: “When one puts on a public face, when one carries out charity work, it does not mean the underbelly of their sexual depravity is not real.”

Petrol bomb

A Fife man petrol bombed his neighbour’s flat after blaming him for stealing his bank card.

Greg Smith, 21, created a Molotov cocktail and threw it through the window of the flat in Kirkcaldy.

He said his neighbour had been “ripping the p*sh” by ransacking his flat, stealing the bank card and using it to buy items at a local petrol station.

Smith, now of Leven, also admitted spitting on a police officer the day after.

Footballer on trial

A former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker will stand trial accused of assaulting his partner with a mobile phone.

Christian Nade, 37, allegedly attacked the woman at his flat in Glasgow’s Crookston on October 19, 2021.

Court papers state Nade threw the phone at her head and the woman was injured as a result.

Nade denies the single charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The ex-Hearts target man appeared at court for a hearing and will appear in the dock at the end of the month.

School blaze

A teenager has admitted setting fire to and destroying the old Viewforth High School building in Kirkcaldy. The youngster, who is too young for The Courier to name, set fire to paper after breaking into the abandoned school, eventually causing more than £40,000 of damage.

Murder charge

Kerri Hutcheson appeared in court accused of murdering her partner in Dundee.

A major police investigation was launched after the body of 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson was found at a property in Whitfield Avenue.

His partner appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 32-year-old is accused of assaulting Mr Hutcheson by striking him on the body with a knife or similar weapon and murdering him, at an address in Whitfield Avenue on March 7.

Hutcheson, of Dundee, made no plea and was released on bail.

She will make a second appearance in court at a later date.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 11pm on Monday.

Officers discovered Mr Hutcheson’s body after responding to calls expressing “concern for a person”.

The area around the house has been locked down, while teams of forensic officers search the property.

