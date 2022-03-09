Former Perth radio DJ compared to Savile guilty of child sex offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Perth radio DJ compared to Savile guilty of child sex offences

By Tom Wilkinson
March 9 2022, 5.08pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.24pm
Mark Page, Jimmy Savile
Comparisons were drawn between sick Page and pervert Jimmy Savile.

A former Perth DJ has been convicted of arranging to have sex with children as young as 12 in the Philippines.

Mark Page, who was the face of Perth FM in the early 2000s, even tried to bargain down the price for a sexual encounter with a girl aged 12 and a boy of 13, saying 3,000 pesos – around £44 at today’s exchange rate – was too much.

The disgraced DJ – a Radio 1 presenter in the 1980s – had a lengthy career in broadcasting and set up a successful radio station for the British Army

He used frequent business trips to the Philippines, as well as charity work, as a cover for his perverted interest in underage sex.

The 63-year-old divorced father-of-three was convicted of four out of five counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Mark Page in his Perth FM DJ days.

The jury cleared him of one of the charges.

Two of these offences were committed remotely from the UK in 2016, while two happened in the Philippines on separate trips made by Page in 2016 and 2019.

Police alerted by Facebook

Facebook alerted a charity following concerns raised about messaging on its platform.

The charity informed UK law enforcement and Cleveland Police executed a search warrant at his home in January 2020.

Mark Page outside Teesside Crown Court: Teeside Live.

Analysts studied a tablet, mobile phone and computer tower and checked his Skype activity, texts, bank account and money transfers before charging him.

Page told the court his devices had been hacked but did not mention this while he was being interviewed by police, as he gave “no comment” answers, later explaining to the jury he was in shock.

Comparisons with Savile and Glitter

Jo Kidd, prosecuting, drew parallels with higher profile paedophiles than Page during her damning closing speech to the jury.

Page, of Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, had no previous dealings with police and was of previously good character.

However, Miss Kidd said: “Some of you may be old enough to remember Jim’ll Fix It.

“You will remember watching It’s a Knockout.

“You will remember revelling in the size of Gary Glitter’s shoes.

“They were people who were spoken highly of, even people who were knighted by the Queen.”

Comparisons were drawn with fellow disgraced former Radio 1 DJ Jimmy Savile.

She said there was almost a “state funeral” for Savile, with his golden coffin taken through the streets of Leeds.

Miss Kidd continued: “I am not saying this on the basis that just because Mr Page was a Radio One DJ, that it makes him guilty of these offences.

“But it is worth noting, when one puts on a public face, when one carries out charity work, it does not mean the underbelly of their sexual depravity is not real.”

Page will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.

Radio background

Page set up Perth FM in 2008 but it was a short-lived venture.

The one-time schoolboy DJ was a weekend breakfast presenter on Radio 1, replacing 80s icon Pat Sharp in the early morning slot.

Known as “Me Mark Page”, he served three years at the national broadcaster before moving into local and services radio.

He was also match announcer for Middlesborough FC.

