Dundee United could land Jeando Fuchs transfer windfall as Peterborough United chief reveals interest in former Tannadice favourite

By Alan Temple
May 5 2022, 11.00am Updated: May 5 2022, 5.11pm
Impressive displays: Fuchs
Dundee United could land a Jeando Fuchs transfer windfall after Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed interest in the Cameroon internationalist.

MacAnthony also stated that the Posh paid £150,000 for Fuchs’ services in January, with the player penning a two-and-a-half year contract.

Despite Peterborough suffering relegation to League One, MacAnthony is adamant Fuchs, 24, has already proved to be one of the most effective combative midfielders in the Championship.

And there are already suitors circling.

Sources with knowledge of Fuchs’ switch to London Road have confirmed that United will net a ‘significant’ sell-on fee for any transfer, albeit previous club Alaves are also due a slice.

Former Dundee United star Jeando Fuchs in action against Manchester City superstar Fernandinho.

Straight-talking MacAnthony addressed Fuchs’ signing and progress during a candid debrief about Peterborough’s campaign on The Hard Truth podcast.

“We bought [Jeando] Fuchs in January, after trying to buy him last summer,” said the Posh chairman.

“We brought him in because he was going out of contract and the summer and he has been a good signing — a very good addition.

“There are people who already want him because he is one of the best holding midfielders in the Championship, based on the statistics.

“There isn’t one player I’ve paid a fee for this year that I regret, and some people will say, ‘you’re mad’.

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

“Josh Knight has been one of our best players since January.

“Joe Tomlinson was outstanding at Swindon until his injury and will be phenomenal player for us next year; £100,000. [Kwame] Poku; £250,000. Money well spent. [Joel] Randall will turn out to be an absolute bargain.

“Jeando Fuchs; £150,000.

“Not one of those players were bad recruitment. They are all going to be good players for the club and assets that will accrue good transfer income.”

In recent campaigns, Peterborough have banked sizeable fees for the likes of Ivan Toney (£5 million), Mo Eisa (£1.3 million), Siriki Dembele (£2.5 million) and Jack Marriott (£3 million).

Tireless

Fuchs joined United in October 2020 and immediately won admirers due to his all-action, tireless playing style.

He was a pivotal part of Micky Mellon’s side which consolidated in the Premiership last term and enjoyed a fine start to this season alongside Dylan Levitt and Ian Harkes.

Although his form tailed off slightly towards the end of his time at United, Fuchs can be considered a success in his 48 appearances in Tangerine.

