Here’s when to expect council election results in Tayside and Fife

Votes in the local elections are not counted overnight in Scotland, so the full picture across the UK will only be clear by Friday evening.

All 32 councils in Scotland begin counting on Friday morning and will declare through the day at different times.

The final timing will depend on turnout and any technical difficulties with the counting process.

With that in mind, here’s when you can expect to know the new set of councillors in your local authority.

Angus

Residents in Angus can expect to know who has been elected locally by around 3pm on Friday.

The council is currently run by an independent and Tory coalition, but the SNP will be hoping to make gains.

Dundee

Dundee will be the first of Scotland’s four largest cities to declare its results at 2pm.

The local authority has a total of 29 seats and is currently controlled by the SNP.

Fife

The results in Fife are expected to be made known to locals at 2.30pm once the count has been completed.

After Glasgow and Edinburgh, Fife is Scotland’s third largest council by population.

Power in the region is currently shared between the SNP and Labour.

But Scottish Labour chief Anas Sarwar has ruled out any coalitions following the vote tomorrow.

Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross will be one of the first local authorities in Scotland to declare its results.

Residents should know who has been elected by 1.30pm.

The council is currently controlled by the Conservatives who will be fighting to retain their grip on the area.

