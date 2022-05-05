Here’s when to expect council election results in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Here’s when to expect council election results in Tayside and Fife

Votes in the local elections are not counted overnight in Scotland, so the full picture across the UK will only be clear by Friday evening.
By Justin Bowie
May 5 2022, 11.11am Updated: May 6 2022, 9.00am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The election results will be declared tomorrow.
All 32 councils in Scotland begin counting on Friday morning and will declare through the day at different times.

The final timing will depend on turnout and any technical difficulties with the counting process.

With that in mind, here’s when you can expect to know the new set of councillors in your local authority.

Angus

Residents in Angus can expect to know who has been elected locally by around 3pm on Friday.

The council is currently run by an independent and Tory coalition, but the SNP will be hoping to make gains.

Dundee

Dundee will be the first of Scotland’s four largest cities to declare its results at 2pm.

The local authority has a total of 29 seats and is currently controlled by the SNP.

Fife

The results in Fife are expected to be made known to locals at 2.30pm once the count has been completed.

After Glasgow and Edinburgh, Fife is Scotland’s third largest council by population.

Power in the region is currently shared between the SNP and Labour.

But Scottish Labour chief Anas Sarwar has ruled out any coalitions following the vote tomorrow.

Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross will be one of the first local authorities in Scotland to declare its results.

Residents should know who has been elected by 1.30pm.

The council is currently controlled by the Conservatives who will be fighting to retain their grip on the area.

