EXCLUSIVE: Liam Fox set for Raith interview as Dundee United No2 makes Rovers manager shortlist

Dundee United assistant manager Liam Fox will be interviewed for the vacant Raith Rovers job.

Courier Sport can reveal that the 38-year-old has made the final shortlist to succeed John McGlynn.

He will speak to Stark’s Park chiefs this week.

Fox has been a vital part of United’s success this season, working as No.2 to Tam Courts as the Terrors secured European football for the first time in a decade.

And while the Tannadice outfit would be loath to lose him, they are aware of Fox’s aspirations to be a manager in his own right.

As such, they have granted permission for him to enter talks with the Fife club.

Fox finished his playing career with the Rovers — making 65 appearances between 2013 and 2015 — and retains a strong affinity with the club.

A circuitous path

The former Livingston and Inverness midfielder cut his teeth in coaching at Hearts before an ill-fated nine-month stint as Cowdenbeath boss in 2016/17.

He quit the Blue Brazil while they were rooted to the foot of League Two, bringing the curtain down on a bruising experience.

Nevertheless, Fox remained highly-regarded and swiftly rejoined the Jambos.

After leaving Tynecastle in 2020, he briefly served as David Martindale’s assistant at Livingston. Fox joined United last summer as part of Courts’ backroom staff.

Courier Sport understands that Raith chiefs canvassed the opinion of senior stars Christophe Berra and Jamie MacDonald — both enormously respected within the dressing room — during the application process.

Fox has previously worked with Berra at Hearts.

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson will also be interviewed.

Ray McKinnon and Laurie Ellis — Raith’s manager and first-team coach during the 2015/16 campaign — remain in the running as separate candidates.

Airdrie boss Ian Murray is admired within the Stark’s Park boardroom but no approach would be considered until after the Diamonds’ Championship playoff final against Queen’s Park.