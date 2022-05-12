EXCLUSIVE: Liam Fox set for Raith interview as Dundee United No2 makes Rovers manager shortlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Fox set for Raith interview as Dundee United No2 makes Rovers manager shortlist

By Alan Temple
May 12 2022, 10.12am Updated: May 12 2022, 12.45pm
In the running: Fox

Dundee United assistant manager Liam Fox will be interviewed for the vacant Raith Rovers job.

Courier Sport can reveal that the 38-year-old has made the final shortlist to succeed John McGlynn.

He will speak to Stark’s Park chiefs this week.

Fox has been a vital part of United’s success this season, working as No.2 to Tam Courts as the Terrors secured European football for the first time in a decade.

And while the Tannadice outfit would be loath to lose him, they are aware of Fox’s aspirations to be a manager in his own right.

As such, they have granted permission for him to enter talks with the Fife club.

Fox is a highly-rated young coach despite a bruising experience at Cowdenbeath

Fox finished his playing career with the Rovers — making 65 appearances between 2013 and 2015 — and retains a strong affinity with the club.

A circuitous path

The former Livingston and Inverness midfielder cut his teeth in coaching at Hearts before an ill-fated nine-month stint as Cowdenbeath boss in 2016/17.

He quit the Blue Brazil while they were rooted to the foot of League Two, bringing the curtain down on a bruising experience.

Nevertheless, Fox remained highly-regarded and swiftly rejoined the Jambos.

After leaving Tynecastle in 2020, he briefly served as David Martindale’s assistant at Livingston. Fox joined United last summer as part of Courts’ backroom staff.

Teamwork: Courts, left, and Fox
Courier Sport understands that Raith chiefs canvassed the opinion of senior stars Christophe Berra and Jamie MacDonald — both enormously respected within the dressing room — during the application process.

Fox has previously worked with Berra at Hearts.

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson will also be interviewed.

Ray McKinnon and Laurie Ellis — Raith’s manager and first-team coach during the 2015/16 campaign — remain in the running as separate candidates.

Airdrie boss Ian Murray is admired within the Stark’s Park boardroom but no approach would be considered until after the Diamonds’ Championship playoff final against Queen’s Park.

EXCLUSIVE: Ray McKinnon open to stunning Raith Rovers return

