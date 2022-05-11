Tam Courts issues final rallying cry as Dundee United boss hails European qualification: ‘This means everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Tam Courts issues final rallying cry as Dundee United boss hails European qualification: ‘This means everything’

By Alan Temple
May 11 2022, 10.30pm Updated: May 11 2022, 10.58pm
Proud: Courts
Tam Courts watched his Dundee United players secure European football for the first time in a decade before declaring: ‘The job isn’t done’.

The Tangerines produced a spirited comeback against Celtic, with Dylan Levitt’s screamer cancelling out a Giorgos Giakoumakis header.

While the result secured the Premiership title for the Hoops, it was also a memorable night for United, who will enter the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds next term.

With Ross County — who lost out to Rangers last night — now unable to catch the Tangerines, the race for fourth place is between Motherwell and United.

 

The Steelmen lead Courts’ charges by a point but face an onerous trip to Celtic Park on Saturday. United face County in Dingwall.

And Courts has issued one last rallying cry.

“It’s great to secure European football but the incentive now is to push on on Saturday to get fourth,” said the Tannadice boss. “The job isn’t done — there’s an opportunity to pick up a further three points.”

Asked what European qualification for the first time since 2012/13 meant for United, Courts continued: “It means everything.

“We give everything to this club. It’s a club I have a strong affinity with and I have a great relationship with the staff, the players, sporting director [Tony Asghar] and owner [Mark Ogren].”

Bold call

Courts rolled the dice with his team selection, leaving out experienced campaigners Tony Watt and Charlie Mulgrew, and in-form defender Ross Graham.

And he was beaming with pride after watching United battle back from a deficit to claim a gutsy draw, particularly given much of the focus in the build-up had been on Celtic.

Charlie Mulgrew tests Joe Hart

“I’m pleased we’ve stepped forwards on a big night and the players showcased club really well,” Courts added.

“We’ve got full respect for every opponent. All credit to Celtic but, by the same token, we wanted tonight to be about Dundee United.

“Yes, the champions-elect were coming to town but we’re not here to play a supporting role. This result will allow us to go to Dingwall aiming to achieve fourth, with a European spot already assured.

“It was always going to be a big ask to take something [against Celtic] and, in the first half, we saw a spirited performance.

“At half-time, it was more a challenge to be an attacking threat — and on another night we’d have taken three points.”

