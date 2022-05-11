St Johnstone performance was a ‘big step forward’ going into the play-offs, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone performance was a ‘big step forward’ going into the play-offs, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
May 11 2022, 10.37pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson applauds the fans at full time.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson applauds the fans at full time.

St Johnstone showed they can now deal with big-game pressure in securing their play-off place, according to Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss believes the controlled performance that earned them a 1-0 win over Aberdeen was a “big step forward”.

“Last night’s result put a lot of pressure on us,” said Davidson.

“Dundee winning by a couple of goals meant this was a game where we had to perform under pressure.

“I didn’t think we did that against St Mirren – under pressure we couldn’t do it – but I thought we did that tonight.

“That was a big step forward towards the play-off games, having that belief in each other that we can perform when we need to.”

Who next?

It’s Hibs up next on Sunday but all thoughts can now turn to facing Arbroath or Inverness Caley Thistle over two legs.

“They’re two very good teams,” said Davidson.

“Arbroath have been phenomenal this season, especially at home.

“Inverness play really good football, they get it down and try and get in behind you.

“So it will be a tough game whoever we play against.

“We have a game on Sunday to take care of and it becomes a little bit irrelevant for us.

“We have a few knocks and niggles and a few boys near suspensions.

“So we’ll assess the squad on Friday and take it from there.

“But the main focus now is the 180 minutes of enormous football ahead of us.

“We want to stay in the league. We’re desperate to stay in the league. I think you saw that tonight.”

Hendry again

Davidson, who revealed Stevie May was left out of his squad because of a tight hamstring, had Callum Hendry to thank for another crucial goal.

“Callum has been fantastic since he came back,” he said. “He needs to keep that going for another two or three games now.

St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry celebrates his goal.

“It was a great move for the goal – something we have worked on quite a lot and we are starting to get our rewards from it.”

Davidson added: “We knew Aberdeen would have a lot of possession. We had to concentrate and work really hard and I thought we did that.

“We had that wee lapse of concentration at Livingston that cost us three points but tonight we managed to see it out

“All I wanted was the result to get us into the play-Offs and give us a chance but the performance gives us confidence. We have to go there with a spring in our step and make sure we stay in this league.

“We have adjusted little things and I thought the boys performed really well. I have a little more consistency in my team now and that’s a big thing.

“We were five or six points behind Dundee at one stage.

“We still have 180 minutes of football to go, so if we can play like that and put whoever it is under pressure, we need to make sure we use that pressure and stay in this league.”

St Johnstone 1-0 Aberdeen: Saints secure play-off place and relegate Dundee thanks to Callum Hendry winner

