Meet the Dundee and Fife nurses who overcame personal challenges to live the dream

Newly-qualified nursing students have certainly had a challenging start to their careers with the pandemic.

And to get into nursing, they’ve defied odds and overcome personal life challenges too.

For International Nurses Day, we spoke to two local nurses who’ve had an unusual journey into their careers.

One is Dundonian Bobbie Lafferty, who is living her lifelong dream.

Bobbie graduated from Dundee University last September and now works at Carseview Centre.

Bobbie lives with a health condition called Beckwith Wiedemann Syndrome, which has meant she had 23 operations on her leg before she was 16.

‘Told I’d be in a wheelchair for life’

She explains: “When I was five months old, my mum noticed one of my legs was bigger than the other.

“It led to investigations and I was diagnosed three months later.

“It’s an overgrowth syndrome where one side of my body grows quicker than the other, including your organs.

“Mine is on the right side, so I also have an enlarged kidney.

“Mum was told I’d never be able to walk, that I’d be in a wheelchair all of my life.

“But here I am now.”

‘Having a disability doesn’t define you’

She adds: “I’ve had multiple operations and I still walk with a limp.

“But I think it’s good for the patients I work with to see that.

“Having a disability doesn’t define you and doesn’t stop you achieving your dream.

“I don’t find what I do inspirational, I’m just living my life the best way possible. There might come a a day I can’t do this anymore.

“Getting my degree and achieving everything I wanted to do with my life has given me the independence I’ve always dreamed of.

“I always wanted to be a nurse and wanted to go into mental health nursing. I was sick of Ninewells after being out and in there so often!

“When I got a placement in Carseview, I knew straight away it was the place I wanted a job.

“I’ve dealt with complex traumatic stress disorder too, so I know mental health doesn’t discriminate.

“The first day was daunting and surreal, but it was amazing knowing I’d succeeded in my dream.”

From chef to nurse

Fifer Darren Lewis works at Daleview Ward at Lynebank Hospital, Dunfermline.

It accommodates patients with a diagnosis of learning disability and those who have come into contact with the criminal justice system.

The dad-of-three had an unusual path into nursing.

He says: “I’d worked as a chef for 12 years and as a support worker.

“I got into being a chef by accident, I’d started as a dishwasher and stepped up one day so didn’t have any formal qualifications, just experience.

“I’d always had a passion for cooking, still do. But I don’t miss those long hours.

“What I did like about it was that your work colleagues become your family and that’s what I like that about nursing too.

“We all take care of each other.

This week and every week we recognise the important role of nurses in our NHS. As we look ahead to #InternationalNursesDay on Thursday we will be sharing some of the amazing work nurses do in NSS. pic.twitter.com/Aq7fEl2Y4Y — NHS National Services Scotland (@NHSNSS) May 9, 2022

“When I worked as a chef in a care home I always spent a lot of time speaking to the residents.

“Then when I went to work with a private home care company called CIC in Edinburgh, I worked with a patient who was also attending Lynebank.

“I got to know the staff there and they started looking out for a job coming up for me – I went for through the interviews and that was how the journey began!”

‘I thought about packing it in’

Three years of training followed as well as working on the nurse bank with shifts in Lynebank as well as online studying and placements on Daleview ward.

“There were times I thought about packing it in, online studying with three kids running about isn’t easy, but I got there in the end.

“I also had a lot of support from my tutors and work colleagues which was really helpful.

“I’d say to anyone thinking about it to just go for it.

“I never thought I could do it and didn’t think I was brainy enough.

“But it’s done me the world of good. Going through the course has impacted me massively. Don’t keep thinking about it, just do it.”

Click here for more information about careers in nursing.