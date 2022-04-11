Former Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland in abandonment drama as fans brawl in Belgium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lawrence Shankland found himself caught up in an abandonment drama as Beerschot’s final league match of the season was halted due to crowd violence.

As their fixture against Union Saint-Gilloise entered the closing stages, travelling Beerschot supporters threw several flares onto the pitch before a number of individuals jumped the barriers to confront opposition fans.

An ugly fight ensued before police swooped in to break up the brawl.

It took several minutes to restore calm inside the Stade Joseph Marien.

Match #USGBEE stilgelegd. Eerst werd de match ontsierd door pyro op het veld. Dan sprongen enkele sups over de boarding om tot de thuissups te raken. Triestig. pic.twitter.com/u125IPXCCw — A. Saliou  (@whoisalyssah) April 10, 2022

After consultation with match referee Alexandre Boucaut, the decision was made not to restart the game. The score was tied at 0-0 when action was stopped.

It was an abhorrent end to an inglorious campaign for Beerschot, who finished bottom of the Pro League pile, a full 15 points from safety.

Deja vu

Beerschot and Scotland attacker Shankland, who boasts a creditable five goals and four assists from 26 outings in a struggling side, played the full game and turned in another fine showing.

Indeed, the ex-Tannadice favourite almost scored a contender for goal of the season earlier in the contest.

Shankland picked up the ball around 50 yards from goal and unleashed an audacious effort which struck the cross-bar, with Union keeper Anthony Moris floundering.

The effort bore uncanny resemblance to his staggering strike in United’s 2-2 draw against St Johnstone last year.

Addressing his future in light of Beerschot’s relegation from the top-flight, Shankland recently said: “I signed a three-year contract at Beerschot without a release clause if we should go down. I reckon I will stay put.

Oaft. Lawrence Shankland almost does it 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣. pic.twitter.com/4Ic9rsGY7y — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) April 10, 2022

“It is a brand new experience for me, my first season abroad, away from Scotland.

“Do I regret my transfer as the results are very disappointing? Not really but I must admit it’s quite frustrating losing every other week and having to fight relegation.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room has always been good.”

Given his creditable form, that resolve could be tested in the summer.