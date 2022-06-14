Raith Rovers announce Ross Millen as third summer signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have announced defender Ross Millen from Scunthorpe as their latest summer signing.

The 27-year-old is new boss Ian Murray’s third addition to the squad since taking charge last month.

The right-back has put pen to paper on a two-year deal after leaving the English League Two side.

Millen follows in the footsteps of dad Andy who played half a season for the Rovers in the late 90s. Andy is now assistant to Dougie Imrie at Morton.

Millen Jnr is no stranger to Starks Park himself having began his career at Fife rivals Dunfermline in 2013.

He made almost 80 appearances for the Pars and knocked then-Challenge Cup holders Raith out of the tournament in 2015.

After leaving east End Park, Millen had spells with Livingston, Clyde, Queens Park and Kilmarnock before moving south of the border.

In total, he has made nearly 250 games throughout his career.

Speaking to Raith TV, he said the deal took a bit of time to complete.

“He (Ian Murray) has been really good,” he explained.

“I think it has taken a couple of weeks to get son, so it’s good to get it over the line.”

“I used to watch quite a few games on BBC last year year. Raith were always a good passing team who pressed really high as well.

“I think if we can just keep going on what they did last season we can do really well.”

Millen joins Dylan Easton and Scott Brown as the latest recruits to the Kirkcaldy side.