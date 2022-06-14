Raith Rovers announce Ross Millen as third summer signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers announce Ross Millen as third summer signing

By Scott Lorimer
June 14 2022, 4.05pm Updated: June 14 2022, 4.28pm
Raith Rovers latest signing Ross Millen

Raith Rovers have announced defender Ross Millen from Scunthorpe as their latest summer signing.

The 27-year-old is new boss Ian Murray’s third addition to the squad since taking charge last month.

The right-back has put pen to paper on a two-year deal after leaving the English League Two side.

Millen follows in the footsteps of dad Andy who played half a season for the Rovers in the late 90s. Andy is now assistant to Dougie Imrie at Morton.

Millen Jnr is no stranger to Starks Park himself having began his career at Fife rivals Dunfermline in 2013.

He made almost 80 appearances for the Pars and knocked then-Challenge Cup holders Raith out of the tournament in 2015.

After leaving east End Park, Millen had spells with Livingston, Clyde, Queens Park and Kilmarnock before moving south of the border.

In total, he has made nearly 250 games throughout his career.

Speaking to Raith TV, he said the deal took a bit of time to complete.

“He (Ian Murray) has been really good,” he explained.

“I think it has taken a couple of weeks to get son, so it’s good to get it over the line.”

“I used to watch quite a few games on BBC last year year. Raith were always a good passing team who pressed really high as well.

“I think if we can just keep going on what they did last season we can do really well.”

Millen joins Dylan Easton and Scott Brown as the latest recruits to the Kirkcaldy side.

