Home News Perth & Kinross

Green light for new £15m SSEN office in Perth

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 14 2022, 4.06pm Updated: June 14 2022, 4.07pm
SSEN office building.
The new office will be on Ruthvenfield Place.

Plans have been approved for a new SSEN office building in Perth in what the organisation describes as a commitment to the city.

The new building, estimated to cost £15m, is planned for Inveralmond Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the city.

The exact number of jobs that this new office will create is still to be confirmed.

It follows OVO Energy’s departure from the city earlier in the year, which made 222 members of staff redundant.

SSEN also recently unveiled plans for a £17m warehouse in Dundee, which is set to be the size of the city’s V&A museum.

Perth plans part of net zero commitment

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “We welcome the recent planning approval for our new state of the art office facility in Perth, which will support our future operational requirements as we continue to deliver a network for net zero emission in the north of Scotland.

“This investment will also support local jobs, demonstrating our continued and future commitment to Perth and the surrounding area.”

These plans follow a spike in development in the city, with recent plans lodged including a new Aldi on Glasgow Road and a wind turbine at the Aviva headquarters.

£17m investment to create Dundee warehouse the size of V&A planned

