Tesco objects to new Perth Aldi – as planners back budget supermarket chain

Tesco has hit out at plans by Aldi to close one of its existing stores and build a larger supermarket in Perth.

The budget chain is eyeing up a plot of land on the corner of Necessity Brae and Low Road.

The firm says it needs more space after years of successful trading in the city.

The company previously explored the option of extending the Glasgow Road store but it was found to be too restrictive.

It submitted plans to build the new outlet last March, saying it would close the Glasgow Road store in favour of the new, larger shop.

But as well as 16 letters of support, the plans have received 11 objections – including one from its retail rival.

Five-page letter from Tesco over Perth Aldi plans

In a five-page letter to Perth and Kinross Council, Tesco chiefs claim there are a range of issues with the proposals, including a “lack of health check of town centres within the catchment area”.

Tesco has also criticised a lack of detail over the closure of the smaller store and how that ties into the new shop.

And the firm – which has two supermarkets and an express outlet of its own in the city – further claims the proposals are in “irrefutable and harmful conflict” with the local development plan.

The letter calls for planning permission to be refused.

Other objections include concerns over an increase in traffic and the impact on wildlife and the surrounding environment.

But those supporting the development have cited the creation of jobs, and easier access to a larger retail outlet for residents in the area, as positives.

Planning officials have recommended that councillors approve the application – saying there is “no available/more preferable site” for the new store.

The final decision will lie with councillors at a meeting next Wednesday (June 1).

The new store would be located near the Aviva building and create up to 35 jobs – with existing staff from Glasgow Road also keeping their positions.

It would be open 8am-10pm Mondays to Saturdays and 9am-8pm on Sundays

As part of the plans, a new junction would be built off Necessity Brae to allow access to the 100-space car park as well as a new pedestrian crossing.

Aldi – which also has a shop at Inveralmond – initially set a target to open the new store in October, but it has not been confirmed if that timescale is still accurate.