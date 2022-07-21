Former Dundee kid Grady McGrath targets Highland League golden boot in maiden Brechin City season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hotshot Grady McGrath is looking to repeat his goalscoring heroics from last season for new side Brechin City.

The 20-year-old bagged an incredible 74 goals for East Craigie in the Midlands League last term.

The forward’s impressive goal tally in the junior game caught the eye of Brechin adviser Craig Levein.

Arbroath, Cove Rangers and Raith Rovers also kept tabs on him but it was Brechin who snapped up the former Dundee kid on a two-year deal.

Top scorer ambition

McGrath is now aiming to replicate his efforts with the Shipbuilders in the league above.

And he looks to have gotten off to a flying start, having scored four goals in the Angus side’s four preseason games.

He could bag his first competitive goal for his new side when Brechin’s Highland League campaign kicks off this weekend at home to Rothes.

He remains fairly modest on his achievement last season but has set an impressive objective for his maiden season at Brechin.

“It was pretty special, they just kept coming,” McGrath said. “I hit a bit of a purple patch and never really looked back.

“I think the team suited me; my confidence was flying. Everything just fell in to place and it worked out really well for me.

“I’m not going to set too high a target for myself but I do want to go out and be the top scorer in the league.

“If I’m playing well and every week, I think I can do it.”

Knew Dundee spell coming to an end

McGrath is a graduate of the SFA Performance School at St John’s RC Academy in the city.

He was classmates with future Dundee and United stars Lyall Cameron, Finlay Robertson and Archie Meekison.

It was from there McGrath joined the Dark Blues as a teen but felt he never got a fair crack of the whip at his boyhood club.

Before leaving Dens Park, McGrath was sent to East Craigie on loan before he eventually signed on with the juniors.

His spell at Craigie Park made it easy for him to slot in with the team and helped him reignite his passion for the game.

“Leaving Dundee was a bit of a reset,” McGrath said. “I didn’t really get a chance.

“I knew it was coming so it wasn’t too difficult for me. It was quite easy to make the transition.

“The other option was to go somewhere you would play every week and fall back in love with football and I’ve done that.”