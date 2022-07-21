Former Dundee kid Grady McGrath targets Highland League golden boot in maiden Brechin City season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Dundee kid Grady McGrath targets Highland League golden boot in maiden Brechin City season

By Scott Lorimer
July 21 2022, 5.00pm
Grady McGrath is targeting another fruitful season in front of goal for Brechin
Hotshot Grady McGrath is looking to repeat his goalscoring heroics from last season for new side Brechin City.

The 20-year-old bagged an incredible 74 goals for East Craigie in the Midlands League last term.

The forward’s impressive goal tally in the junior game caught the eye of Brechin adviser Craig Levein.

Arbroath, Cove Rangers and Raith Rovers also kept tabs on him but it was Brechin who snapped up the former Dundee kid on a two-year deal.

Top scorer ambition

McGrath is now aiming to replicate his efforts with the Shipbuilders in the league above.

And he looks to have gotten off to a flying start, having scored four goals in the Angus side’s four preseason games.

He could bag his first competitive goal for his new side when Brechin’s Highland League campaign kicks off this weekend at home to Rothes.

Grady McGrath alongside Brechin boss Andy Kirk.
He remains fairly modest on his achievement last season but has set an impressive objective for his maiden season at Brechin.

“It was pretty special, they just kept coming,” McGrath said. “I hit a bit of a purple patch and never really looked back.

“I think the team suited me; my confidence was flying. Everything just fell in to place and it worked out really well for me.

“I’m not going to set too high a target for myself but I do want to go out and be the top scorer in the league.

“If I’m playing well and every week, I think I can do it.”

Knew Dundee spell coming to an end

McGrath is a graduate of the SFA Performance School at St John’s RC Academy in the city.

He was classmates with future Dundee and United stars Lyall Cameron, Finlay Robertson and Archie Meekison.

Grady McGrath (back, left) alongside classmates at the SFA Performance School at St John's High School in Dundee. He is pictured next to Fin Robertson, and alongside Archie Meekison and Lyall Cameron (both front, right).
It was from there McGrath joined the Dark Blues as a teen but felt he never got a fair crack of the whip at his boyhood club.

Before leaving Dens Park, McGrath was sent to East Craigie on loan before he eventually signed on with the juniors.

His spell at Craigie Park made it easy for him to slot in with the team and helped him reignite his passion for the game.

“Leaving Dundee was a bit of a reset,” McGrath said. “I didn’t really get a chance.

“I knew it was coming so it wasn’t too difficult for me. It was quite easy to make the transition.

“The other option was to go somewhere you would play every week and fall back in love with football and I’ve done that.”

