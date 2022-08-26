Dundee United financial concerns dismissed as Tony Asghar makes ‘profit’ prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United financial concerns dismissed as Tony Asghar makes ‘profit’ prediction

By Alan Temple
August 26 2022, 12.00pm
Asghar has moved to assuage any financial concerns
Asghar has moved to assuage any financial concerns

Tony Asghar has acknowledged that “better quality players means better quality wages” — but is adamant Dundee United have not taken a financial gamble with their summer recruitment drive.

Having secured European qualification last season, United made a concerted decision to target a higher calibre of player with more top-level experience.

Of their eight arrivals, Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Aziz Behich, Mark Birighitti and Jamie McGrath are all full internationals, boasting a combined 104 caps for Wales, Scotland, Australia and Ireland.

United also paid fees for Levitt, Birighitti and Glenn Middleton.

Evidently, pedigree costs.

However, sporting director Asghar is swift to point out that United banked fees for Lawrence Shankland, Kerr Smith, Jeando Fuchs, Jamie Robson or Louis Appere, while a £1.5m insurance payment following Covid further boosted the coffers.

The Tangerines’ last accounts to June 2021 showed an operating loss of £2.27 million and a wages-to-turnover ratio of 132%.

One of United’s summer signings Levitt, left, and sporting director Tony Asghar

“It’s easy to red line a figure but the accounts will be audited this year and I think you’ll find, happily, the club will be in profit,” Asghar told Courier Sport.

“There always seems to be a narrative that focuses on things that are untrue or, at least, with no research or evidence. This is not a club that will keep overspending. We have a strict, sustainable model.

“We are coming through a post-Covid regime and, this year in particular, we have enhanced the squad with better quality players which means better quality wages.

“But we have also reduced the playing capacity. Eighteen or 19 players went out the door. Our squad had got smaller and we have young players to supplement that.”

Drive

Asghar added: “The fundamentals will always be that we create this club to be sustainable and successful.

“Further to that, we sold five players last year. If you look around the other Scottish clubs, I’d be questioning to see how many others sold that amount of players.

“Everything is planned.

“I’m not fixated on negatives and neither is the manager (Jack Ross) and the owner (Mark Ogren).

“We continue to drive this club forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Ross, left, and Asghar
Jack Ross responds to Tony Asghar support message as Dundee United boss outlines 'scrutiny…
0
John Holt in action for Dundee United.
JIM SPENCE: Current Dundee United players should look to a warrior like John Holt…
0
Rivals on Sunday: Ross, left, and Postecoglou
Dundee United boss Jack Ross on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou: 'I enjoy how he…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0
Asghar, left, and Ross
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar adamant Jack Ross relationship 'stronger than ever' as Dundee United sporting…
0
Sadat Anaku
Dundee United sign Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku after successful trial stint
0
Club captain Ryan Edwards has been hurt by United's form.
Dundee United face 'soft touch' jibes against Celtic as players are urged to speak…
0
Post Thumbnail
How Billy Mackenzie made sure Dundee United were on song for landmark cup final
2
'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0