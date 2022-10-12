Liam Fox lists key qualities that inspired gutsy Dundee United win over Hibs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has lauded the “character”, “resilience” and “desire” of his Dundee United side after they climbed off the foot of the Premiership with a gutsy triumph against Hibernian.

The hosts claimed the lead through Aziz Behich after 11 minutes, with the Australia international firing home his second goal in two matches following a super slide rule pass by Dylan Levitt.

Hibs piled on the pressure in search of parity, including a contentiously disallowed Mykola Kukharevych effort in the first period.

However, United held firm for their second win in the space of three days — having defeated Aberdeen 4-0 on Saturday — and leapfrogged Ross County.

“It was eventful, it was end-to-end and there was plenty for people to talk about,” smiled Fox.

“But we came out with three points and that was the main concern. So I’m delighted.

“I was pleased with the resilience. Hibs are a very good side and they made us work. The most pleasing thing for me was the desire and character. You can talk about formations — but you need that desire.

“It was a very good goal to win it, too. That’s two (goals) in two for Aziz now, so well done to him.”

A team effort

As well as Kukharevych’s chalked off effort, United keeper Carljohan Eriksson made SEVEN saves over the course of a busy 90 minutes — including a couple of point-blank stops.

However, Fox was keen to emphasise the importance of the collective.

“Carljohan was excellent and you can see his confidence growing now,” continued Fox. “We are delighted with the clean sheet — it’s a team effort.

“It’s about the team above the individual here.”

United will have the opportunity to put breathing space between themselves and County when they travel to Dingwall on Saturday.

“We will have to dig very deep, going up to Ross County,” continued Fox. “We will go there positive and on the front-foot.”

He added: “Fingers crossed we will have Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew (injured for the last two matches) available for that too.”