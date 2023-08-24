5-bedroom Kirkcaldy bungalow has amazing uninterrupted views over the sea

A five-bedroom Kirkcaldy home boasting amazing, uninterrupted views over the sea has hit the market.

The property on Bowhouse Drive, in the Seafield area, is just a stone’s throw from the beach and takes advantage of its location with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The buyer will be able to enjoy panoramic views out over the Forth estuary from both the house and the outdoor terrace.

The property features a split-level entrance hallway, accessed via double framed and glazed doors with side panels.

There is a large but cosy lounge with almost full-length double glazed windows showing off those stunning views.

As well as timber window surrounds, this statement room features an ornate ceiling coving and a ceiling rose.

A dining room also offers another perspective over the sea.

The kitchen is geared up perfectly for family living with a pantry and a breakfast bar.

It also features a modern integrated oven and microwave and an induction hob and electric hood.

There is also a utility room, a spacious storage room and a comfortable family area which, once again, drinks in those sea views.

The master bedroom, which offers further panoramic views of the sea, has a large walk-in wardrobe and dressing area as well as a ceiling coving.

One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office, making it ideal for those who work from home.

The other three bedrooms, including a master en-suite, are spacious with double glazed windows, carpets and built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom features stairs leading up a quirky wood-panelled bath.

It is decored with floor to ceiling tiles with a carpeted floor.

A second bathroom features a blue carpet and matching tiling.

The property boasts a front and back garden.

It also has a double garage, a driveway, and a paved area to the side leading to rear of property via double timber gates.

The back garden, which overlooks the beach, has large paved areas ideal for outdoor furniture.

The Kirkcaldy bungalow is on the market with Remax Professionals for offers over £475,000.

