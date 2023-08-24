5-bedroom Kirkcaldy bungalow has amazing uninterrupted views over the sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5-bedroom Kirkcaldy bungalow has amazing uninterrupted views over the sea

The property is just a stone’s throw from the beach and takes advantage of its location with floor-to-ceiling windows.

By Poppy Watson
The bungalow on Bowhouse Drive in Kirkcaldy has amazing views over the sea
The bungalow on Bowhouse Drive in Kirkcaldy has amazing views over the sea. Image: Remax Professionals

A five-bedroom Kirkcaldy home boasting amazing, uninterrupted views over the sea has hit the market.

The property on Bowhouse Drive, in the Seafield area, is just a stone’s throw from the beach and takes advantage of its location with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The buyer will be able to enjoy panoramic views out over the Forth estuary from both the house and the outdoor terrace.

The bungalow has five bedrooms. Image: Remax Professionals
It is a stone’s throw from the beach. Image: Remax Professionals
The property is located in the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy. Image: Remax Professionals

The property features a split-level entrance hallway, accessed via double framed and glazed doors with side panels.

There is a large but cosy lounge with almost full-length double glazed windows showing off those stunning views.

As well as timber window surrounds, this statement room features an ornate ceiling coving and a ceiling rose.

A dining room also offers another perspective over the sea.

It features a split level entrance. Image: Remax Professionals
The living room has a ceiling rose. Image: Remax Professionals
There are plenty of places to relax. Image: Remax Professionals
The property boasts stunning views of the beach. Image: Remax Professionals
The dining room also overlooks the sea. Image: Remax Professionals

The kitchen is geared up perfectly for family living with a pantry and a breakfast bar.

It also features a modern integrated oven and microwave and an induction hob and electric hood.

There is also a utility room, a spacious storage room and a comfortable family area which, once again, drinks in those sea views.

The kitchen features a breakfast bar. Image: Remax Professionals
There is also a utility room. Image: Remax Professionals
The cosy family area. Image: Remax Professionals

The master bedroom, which offers further panoramic views of the sea, has a large walk-in wardrobe and dressing area as well as a ceiling coving.

One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office, making it ideal for those who work from home.

The other three bedrooms, including a master en-suite, are spacious with double glazed windows, carpets and built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom. Image: Remax Professionals
There is plenty of room for furniture. Image: Remax Professionals
The fifth bedroom is currently used as an office. Image: Remax Professionals
The twin bedroom. Image: Remax Professionals
There are five bedrooms in total. Image: Remax Professionals
The home is ideal for a family. Image: Remax Professionals
It is on the market for offers over £475,000. Image: Remax Professionals

The family bathroom features stairs leading up a quirky wood-panelled bath.

It is decored with floor to ceiling tiles with a carpeted floor.

A second bathroom features a blue carpet and matching tiling.

The family bathroom. Image: Remax Professionals
The bathroom has matching tiles and carpet. Image: Remax Professionals
The second bathroom. Image: Remax Professionals

The property boasts a front and back garden.

It also has a double garage, a driveway, and a paved area to the side leading to rear of property via double timber gates.

The back garden, which overlooks the beach, has large paved areas ideal for outdoor furniture.

The large outdoor space. Image: Remax Professionals

The Kirkcaldy bungalow is on the market with Remax Professionals for offers over £475,000.

It is one of a number of eye-catching properties recently listed in the Fife area, including a multi-award-winning £1.3m house in Elie.

A “dream” apartment overlooking the Old Course in St Andrews is also up for grabs.

