Home News Fife

Look inside multi-award winning Elie five-bedroom house – on the market for £1.3m

Carmichael Lodge has been put up for sale.

By Ben MacDonald
Carmichael Lodge, Elie.
Carmichael Lodge in Elie is for sale. Image: Savills.

A multi-award winning five-bedroom house in Elie has been put up for sale.

Marketed by Savills, Carmichael Lodge is on the market for offers over £1.3 million.

Complete with a separate annex, the two-floored house features an open-plan dining hall with a curved staircase.

The daily living areas are all on the ground floor. The kitchen/family room has an impressive double-height ceiling, as well as ground-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden.

A sitting room, study with fitted bookshelves and WC are found on the ground floor.

The five-bedroom house sits on the outskirts of Elie. Image: Savills.
The house picked up a number of awards in 2019. Image: Savills.
A number of living areas are situated on the ground floor. Image: Savills.
The £1.3 million house caters to the needs of the whole family. Image: Savills.
An open-plan dining hall overlooks the garden. Image: Savills.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all featuring en suite bathrooms. The principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a circular bathroom.

The annex has a kitchen/sitting room and a shower room on the ground floor. Upstairs there is a games room/home office and bedroom.

Four of the five bedrooms include en suite bathrooms. Image: Savills.
The principal bedroom’s circular bathroom. Image: Savills.
Each bedroom features exposed timber beams. Image: Savills.
A spacious bedroom that can be used for family or guests. Image: Savills.
The size of the rooms are perfect for sleepovers. Image: Savills.

There are two garages integrated with the annex, and a further parking area to the side of the main house.

The south-facing gardens and grounds are beautifully landscaped. Beyond the annex is a wild garden with a number of tree species and shrubs, as well as a greenhouse with garden store.

The annex includes a kitchen, shower room and bedroom. Image: Savills.
The home office can be turned into a games room. Image: Savills.
The greenhouse comes with a garden store. Image: Savills.
The beautifully landscaped garden. Image: Savills.

Designed by Thomson Hunter Architects and built by Iain Hendry of Oakwrights, the house has won two significant awards.

It was named winner of the best traditional-style self-build at the Telegraph Home Building and Renovating Awards 2019.

That same year it took the best individual new build and small development at the Herald Property Awards.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look at five of the best project properties in the area.

