Look inside multi-award winning Elie five-bedroom house – on the market for £1.3m

A multi-award winning five-bedroom house in Elie has been put up for sale.

Marketed by Savills, Carmichael Lodge is on the market for offers over £1.3 million.

Complete with a separate annex, the two-floored house features an open-plan dining hall with a curved staircase.

The daily living areas are all on the ground floor. The kitchen/family room has an impressive double-height ceiling, as well as ground-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden.

A sitting room, study with fitted bookshelves and WC are found on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all featuring en suite bathrooms. The principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a circular bathroom.

The annex has a kitchen/sitting room and a shower room on the ground floor. Upstairs there is a games room/home office and bedroom.

There are two garages integrated with the annex, and a further parking area to the side of the main house.

The south-facing gardens and grounds are beautifully landscaped. Beyond the annex is a wild garden with a number of tree species and shrubs, as well as a greenhouse with garden store.

Designed by Thomson Hunter Architects and built by Iain Hendry of Oakwrights, the house has won two significant awards.

It was named winner of the best traditional-style self-build at the Telegraph Home Building and Renovating Awards 2019.

That same year it took the best individual new build and small development at the Herald Property Awards.

