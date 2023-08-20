Perthshire farmer’s unloved fleeces are ‘shear’ delight for gardeners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire farmer’s unloved fleeces are ‘shear’ delight for gardeners

Faced with plummeting wool prices, Tessa Sands has come up with a new use for the fleeces from her flock of sheep at Oakfield Farm near Errol.

By Morag Lindsay
Tessa Sands with husband Michael and kids Fergus (4) and Elizabeth (2) and a field of sheep at Oakfield Farm near Errol
Tessa Sands with husband Michael and kids Fergus (4) and Elizabeth (2) at Oakfield Farm near Errol. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ask any sheep farmer and they’ll probably tell you they’re lucky if they can cover the cost of shearing when they come to sell their wool.

But Perthshire mum Tessa Sands has come up with a novel new use for her flock’s fleeces.

Because it turns out the cast-off coats from Oakfield Farm are the sustainable gardener’s secret weapon.

Tessa Sands standing next to sign for Oakfield Farm.
Tessa Sands at Oakfield Farm in the Carse of Gowrie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The fleeces from the Sands’ 350-strong flock of blackface sheep have a multitude of uses in the garden.

They are ideal for keeping down weeds, protecting tender plants and pots from extreme cold, or heat, and holding in moisture.

They’re even a natural slug deterrent, possibly due to the lanolin in the wool.

And best of all, they break down naturally over time, releasing essential elements into the soil, meaning they’re as environmentally friendly as it gets.

Tessa Sands laying fleece on the ground to keep weeds at bay under her new hedge at Oakfield Farm
Tessa has been using fleece to keep weeds at bay under a new hedge at Oakfield Farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tessa, who runs Oakfield Farm, near Errol, with her husband Michael and their two children, has sold more than 70 fleeces to local growers since she put the word out a couple of weeks ago.

At £3 a time (or five for £10) they’re a relatively small investment for gardeners.

But £3 is twice what Tessa could expect if she sold them for wool.

And this way, everyone – including the planet – wins.

“Some people have said what a shame it is that they’re just going to rot over time,” says Tessa.

“But I don’t see it as a shame. This way they’re being put to good use.”

Michael and Tessa Sands in a field with children Fergus, 4, and Elizabeth, 2, and some of the Oakfield Farm flock of sheep.
Michael and Tessa Sands with children Fergus, 4, and Elizabeth, 2, and some of the Oakfield Farm flock. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“There’s just no demand for blackface fleeces any more,” the mum-of-two added. “Manufacturers all want New Zealand wool now.

“It costs us £1.50 a fleece to get them clipped, with other costs on top of that. And with current wool prices we’d be lucky to break even.”

‘Think differently’ could be Oakfield Farm motto

Tessa has been using fleece to keep the frost off new plants in her own garden for some time.

She and husband Michael recently planted a beech hedge at the farm, and they are helping to keep weeds down there too.

Recently clipped blackface sheep at Oakfield Farm.
Blackface sheep shorn of their fleeces. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Gardeners who have responded to her offer on Oakfield Farm’s Facebook page have been sharing their own tips for making use of them.

Tessa says she has been amazed to learn how versatile they are.

“I’m learning so much from the people who’ve been coming in,” she said.

“They’re using fleece for things I’d never even have thought of.”

Luckily, thinking outside the box is second nature for the Sands family.

Fergus Sands, 4, and a small blackface sheep.
Fergus, 4, helping out at Oakfield Farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tessa and Michael were tenant farmers before moving to Oakfield Farm. But the couple always dreamed of having their own place to raise Fergus, 4, and two-year-old Elizabeth.

So they bought an overgrown stretch of ground, near the Horn Milk Bar at Errol and have turned it into productive farm land.

As well as blackface sheep, they rear Kelly Bronze turkeys and hold regular events, including the popular Tots on the Farm play scheme, which gave youngsters a taste of farming life over the summer holidays.

More from Perth & Kinross

Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson standing at the entrance to a large wooden structure at the museum's new base near Kenmore.
We visit the new Crannog Centre rising from the ashes following catastrophic Loch Tay…
Co-op Tulloch Square in Perth
Man, 26, charged after alleged assault and theft at Perth shop
Wind and rain disrupts train journeys in Tayside
Storm Betty: Wind and rain disrupt train services in Tayside
Police highlighted the astonishing reading returned by drink-driver David Kearney.
Road ban for disgraced Perthshire golf club boss who was eight times drink-drive limit
From left: Bruce, Paula, Mike, Lucy and Rory with their dogs Poppy and Bertie Image: BBC Scotland.
Buchanan: What's it like to be married to Scotland's newest clan chief?
Gabi Farquharson seated outside The Horn milk bar.
From best bacon roll to the big screen - how The Horn milk bar…
2
Tom Goodwillie and Jamie Smith under a very large walnut tree at the Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth
Meet the Perth custodians of Scotland's tree of the year
Ian Smith throwing the stone at Glenisla Games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Warm hearts and waterproofs at Glenisla Gathering
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside reveals ‘due diligence’ review of Eljamel documents
members of restoration group next to Murray Fountain in Crieff's James Square.
Much-loved Crieff landmark set for £82,000 facelift

Conversation