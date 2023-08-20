We visit the new Crannog Centre rising from the ashes following catastrophic Loch Tay fire in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We visit the new Crannog Centre rising from the ashes following catastrophic Loch Tay fire in 2021

A new Scottish Crannog Centre is taking shape, two years on from the massive blaze which tore through the popular Perthshire attraction

By Morag Lindsay
Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson standing at the entrance to a large wooden structure at the museum's new base near Kenmore.
Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson at the museum's new site near Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Scottish Crannog Centre is on course to open its new museum by the end of this year.

The relaunch will cap a remarkable fightback from the catastrophic blaze which threatened to derail the Perthshire attraction two years ago.

The fire in June 2021 destroyed its showpiece crannog – a replica of an Iron Age dwelling house – which had sat on stilts in Loch Tay, near Kenmore, for a quarter of a century.

Firefighters at the scene of the 2021 fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre, with flames shooting into the night sky.
Firefighters at the scene of the 2021 fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre.

Work on the £2.7 million replacement museum at Dalerb, on the other side of the loch from the original Scottish Crannog Centre, is at an advanced stage.

And the team hope to begin welcoming visitors by the end of 2023, ahead of an official opening in Easter.

Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson remembers standing on the timber walkway that led to the charred remains of the old crannog the morning after the fire, as he tried to rally the troops.

“I said we should thank our lucky stars that no one was hurt and thank our lucky stars that the collection was saved,” he said.

Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson, arms folded in front of building woven from hazel branches.
Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And I told them we would come back from this.

“Considering where we were two years ago, we haven’t done a bad job,” he added.

New Crannog Centre is taking shape

Mike invited The Courier to view the progress at the Dalerb site this week.

A number of buildings in the new replica Iron Age village are taking shape.

A waist-high, circular drystane wall structure is being built from locally sourced rocks and stones.

circular stone building under construction at new Scottish Crannog Centre site.
The new village is being constructed using Iron Age techniques. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Another timber frame is nearing completion.

And a giant wooden round house – woven from hazel branches gathered from surrounding trees and looking for all the world like an upturned wicker basket – is just awaiting its turf and heather thatch.

The completed village will house seven buildings.

wooden joints on a building at the new crannog centre.
Old fashioned workmanship at the new Iron Age village. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Close-up of drystone wall.
A drystane house is built to last. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

These are being constructed using traditional methods, much as the original Iron Age residents might have done thousands of years ago.

The exception will be the new modern modular units, which will house the museum’s collection of Iron Age artefacts and a new cafe. These are being provided by Auchterarder-based JML Contracts, which started work on the site in May.

Work on a new replica crannog will begin after the village is completed.

round wooden building woven from hazel branches.
Another of the new buildings. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A later phase will include the creation of a new path connecting the site to Kenmore so people can walk or cycle to the attraction.

Public support essential to Crannog Centre rebirth

The Scottish Crannog Centre had always intended to relocate to the Dalerb site.

It’s about 12 times the size of the current base, offering plenty of room for expansion.

Bosses had already purchased it for a pound in a community asset transfer before the fire hastened the process.

An artist's impression of the new Scottish Crannog Centre at Dalerb.
An artist’s impression of the new Scottish Crannog Centre at Dalerb.

Mike said the backing of the public had been crucial to the Scottish Crannog Centre’s recovery.

Supporters pledged £11,000 towards the rebuild in the first 24 hours.

By the following day the total had doubled.

And, as the donations continued to pour, in the original centre was back open and welcoming visitors again just five days after the blaze.

“We have been so lucky with the support we have had from the community, politicians, everyone,” he said.

Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson leaning against a wooden building at the new Iron Age village site.
Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Normally on a project like this you’d have 18 to 24 months to do the planning.

“We just had to dive in.”

Rise and Shine festival will celebrate resilience

For now, the original Crannog Centre across the water is very much open for business.

Jess Shaw, an Iron Age interpreter at the original Scottish Crannog Centre site, dressed in Iron Age clothing surrounded by cooking ingredients.
Jess Shaw is an Iron Age interpreter at the original Scottish Crannog Centre site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It employs 23 people, and a dedicated team of volunteers.

The museum’s artefacts, dating back 2,500 years, were untouched by the fire and the replica Iron Age village continues to welcome holidaymakers and schoolchildren.

This weekend it is hosting the annual Rise and Shine festival, which has grown out of the June 2021 fire.

It will bring together craftspeople, storytellers, musicians, theatre makers, visual artist and academics from across Scotland and internationally.

There will be opportunities to take part in crafts such as prehistoric pottery workshops, Celtic jewellery making, Scottish and Zimbabwean storytelling, forest foraging, and Gaelic poetry.

Jenny Robertson, in Iron Age clothing, cooking up a stew on an open fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre.
Jenny Robertson cooking up a stew at the Scottish Crannog Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Crannog Centre is hosting the festival in partnership with the UNESCO Chair for Refugee Integration through Language and the Arts (UNESCO RILA), with support from the Maryhill Integration Network, Glasgow.

Organisers say the festival is a celebration of the resilience of the Crannog team, as well as an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be a community.

Activities will run from 10am-6pm on August 19-20.

Conversation