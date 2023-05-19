Work on new £2.7m Scottish Crannog Centre begins

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work on the new £2.7m Scottish Crannog Centre on the banks of Loch Tay is under way.

The visitor attraction was destroyed by a fire in June 2021.

Plans were already being made to move the museum from Kenmore to Dalerb at the other side of the loch before the blaze.

Those proposals were accelerated in the wake of the blaze. And £2.7m plans were given the green light by Perth and Kinross Council last September.

Now a family-run Perthshire business is pressing ahead with the project, which blends cutting edge, eco-friendly design with buildings dating back 2,500 years.

Perthshire firm’s pride at Crannog Centre contract

Auchterarder-based JML Contracts is clearing the new site at Dalerb, which will be home to a new and even more ambitious undertaking.

John Langley, director of JML Contracts, admitted the venture is a little bit different from their normal projects.

But he’s pleased to be able to work on the new crannog centre.

He said: “As a Perthshire business, we are delighted to be heavily involved in helping the Scottish Crannog Centre rise phoenix-like from the ashes of the one which was burned down on the other side of the loch in June 2021.

“It is exciting for us being trusted to drive forward these ambitious plans.”

JML Contracts is carrying out tree felling, site clearance, drainage and earthworks on the new site.

It will also be using its modular Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) system to provide a museum and café building.

Mr Langley added: “This is currently one of our biggest contracts.

“The building of the replacement crannog itself is in the safe hands of The Scottish Crannog Centre and their archaeological experts and volunteers, who are more familiar with the ancient techniques and skills used to create these buildings back in the Iron Age.

“The Scottish Crannog Centre team have been identifying timber and other materials which can be used.”

Crannog Centre work under way

Work has already begun on weaving the roundhouse, one of the new Iron age buildings being built.

The Perthshire firm – which previously featured on property TV show Grand Designs – is designing and engineering the two new 100 square metre buildings at their factory near Auchterarder.

He added: “In our line of work, we are used to clients seeking well-designed, energy-efficient homes.

“Our extensive experience of delivering these types of projects may have helped us to secure this contact.”

Each of the buildings will be made up of five separate modules and one link building joining them together.

“These 11 modular structures will be engineered, fabricated and constructed at our factory in Auchterarder.

“They will then be transported to the site at Dalerb to be craned into place and pieced together.”

Plans for £12.5m Crannog Centre project

Scottish Crannog Centre managing director Mike Benson said: “We are delighted to be working alongside a prestigious local firm to create our new museum at Dalerb.

“We have already struck up a great working relationship with them.

“We’re looking forward to a successful project completion.”

The £2.7m project is the first phase of an ambitious plan for the site.

The second phase would see the site further developed to include an upgraded visitor centre, accommodation, commercial units and permanent car parking and footpaths, at an overall cost of £12.5m.