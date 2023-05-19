Work on new £2.7m Scottish Crannog Centre begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on new £2.7m Scottish Crannog Centre begins

The original Crannog Centre, built in the 1990s, was destroyed in a fire nearly two years ago.

By Gavin Harper
JML Contracts boss John Langley at the site of the new Scottish Crannog Centre. Image: Bannerman Media.
JML Contracts boss John Langley at the site of the new Scottish Crannog Centre. Image: Bannerman Media.

Work on the new £2.7m Scottish Crannog Centre on the banks of Loch Tay is under way.

The visitor attraction was destroyed by a fire in June 2021.

Plans were already being made to move the museum from Kenmore to Dalerb at the other side of the loch before the blaze.

Those proposals were accelerated in the wake of the blaze. And £2.7m plans were given the green light by Perth and Kinross Council last September.

Now a family-run Perthshire business is pressing ahead with the project, which blends cutting edge, eco-friendly design with buildings dating back 2,500 years.

Perthshire firm’s pride at Crannog Centre contract

Auchterarder-based JML Contracts is clearing the new site at Dalerb, which will be home to a new and even more ambitious undertaking.

John Langley, director of JML Contracts, admitted the venture is a little bit different from their normal projects.

But he’s pleased to be able to work on the new crannog centre.

The Scottish Crannog Centre was destroyed by a fire two years ago.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said: “As a Perthshire business, we are delighted to be heavily involved in helping the Scottish Crannog Centre rise phoenix-like from the ashes of the one which was burned down on the other side of the loch in June 2021.

“It is exciting for us being trusted to drive forward these ambitious plans.”

JML Contracts is carrying out tree felling, site clearance, drainage and earthworks on the new site.

It will also be using its modular Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) system to provide a museum and café building.

Mr Langley added: “This is currently one of our biggest contracts.

JML Contracts director John Langley looks over the Delerb plans with Mike Benson, managing director of The Scottish Crannog Centre and Fiona Robertson, from  Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Bannerman Media.

“The building of the replacement crannog itself is in the safe hands of The Scottish Crannog Centre and their archaeological experts and volunteers, who are more familiar with the ancient techniques and skills used to create these buildings back in the Iron Age.

“The Scottish Crannog Centre team have been identifying timber and other materials which can be used.”

Crannog Centre work under way

Work has already begun on weaving the roundhouse, one of the new Iron age buildings being built.

The Perthshire firm – which previously featured on property TV show Grand Designs – is designing and engineering the two new 100 square metre buildings at their factory near Auchterarder.

He added: “In our line of work, we are used to clients seeking well-designed, energy-efficient homes.

“Our extensive experience of delivering these types of projects may have helped us to secure this contact.”

John Langley on site. Image: Bannerman Media.

Each of the buildings will be made up of five separate modules and one link building joining them together.

“These 11 modular structures will be engineered, fabricated and constructed at our factory in Auchterarder.

“They will then be transported to the site at Dalerb to be craned into place and pieced together.”

Plans for £12.5m Crannog Centre project

Scottish Crannog Centre managing director Mike Benson said: “We are delighted to be working alongside a prestigious local firm to create our new museum at Dalerb.

“We have already struck up a great working relationship with them.

“We’re looking forward to a successful project completion.”

An artist’s impression of the new Scottish Crannog Centre at Dalerb.

The £2.7m project is the first phase of an ambitious plan for the site.

The second phase would see the site further developed to include an upgraded visitor centre, accommodation, commercial units and permanent car parking and footpaths, at an overall cost of £12.5m.

Conversation

