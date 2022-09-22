Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved

By Ben MacDonald
September 22 2022, 4.52pm
Mike Benson of the Scottish Crannog Centre
Crannog Centre boss Mike Benson

Plans for the rebuilding of the fire-hit Scottish Crannog Centre have been approved despite two friends disagreeing over the exact location.

Councillors gave the proposals to rebuild the centre a green light on Thursday after representations by managing director Mike Benson.

But he admitted he was forced to come to loggerheads with an acquaintance over the exact location of the structure.

After a fire destroyed the old centre in Kenmore, initial plans to relocate to Dalerb on the other side of the loch were accelerated.

The old centre was destroyed in a fire in 2021.

But William Duff, whose house sits closest to the proposed site of the new centre, urged councillors to revise the location.

He claims residents were initially told the crannog would be located in a separate part of the loch, clear of an area of beach used by locals.

Mr Duff, who says he is a great supporter of the crannog and passionate about the local area, told councillors: “The main concern for Dalerb residents is the loss of our beach.

Fears for the loss of popular beach

“In terms of the application, some issues we have had have been taken care but a few are still outstanding.”

He said residents had been assured that the beach area would set aside so locals could enjoy it as they have done for decades.

Mr Duff added: “It is clearly the wishes of the community that the promises we were given are kept.

“I ask that this part of the application is revised and the location is placed to where it was from the very beginning.”

The ruins of the old Scottish Crannog Centre roundhouse, pictured last summer.

Mike Benson reassured councillors the beach area would still be available for residents to use.

He said: “I have been working closely with Billy (sic). We get on like a house on fire, pardon the pun. We differ a little bit in various areas.

“As custodians of Dalerb we understand that the area is not just for the Crannog Centre, but for the people who come to use it.”

Local materials to help build centre

Mr Benson also used the meeting to highlight how the new structure would be built.

He said: “The Iron Age village is going to be a community build. The intention is that the materials used will come within travelling distance.

“It will be a special place where day after day we will do what we do best, tell the inspiring stories of the crannog dwellers.”

Editor's Picks