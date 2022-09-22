Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for the rebuilding of the fire-hit Scottish Crannog Centre have been approved despite two friends disagreeing over the exact location.

Councillors gave the proposals to rebuild the centre a green light on Thursday after representations by managing director Mike Benson.

But he admitted he was forced to come to loggerheads with an acquaintance over the exact location of the structure.

After a fire destroyed the old centre in Kenmore, initial plans to relocate to Dalerb on the other side of the loch were accelerated.

But William Duff, whose house sits closest to the proposed site of the new centre, urged councillors to revise the location.

He claims residents were initially told the crannog would be located in a separate part of the loch, clear of an area of beach used by locals.

Mr Duff, who says he is a great supporter of the crannog and passionate about the local area, told councillors: “The main concern for Dalerb residents is the loss of our beach.

Fears for the loss of popular beach

“In terms of the application, some issues we have had have been taken care but a few are still outstanding.”

He said residents had been assured that the beach area would set aside so locals could enjoy it as they have done for decades.

Mr Duff added: “It is clearly the wishes of the community that the promises we were given are kept.

“I ask that this part of the application is revised and the location is placed to where it was from the very beginning.”

Mike Benson reassured councillors the beach area would still be available for residents to use.

He said: “I have been working closely with Billy (sic). We get on like a house on fire, pardon the pun. We differ a little bit in various areas.

“As custodians of Dalerb we understand that the area is not just for the Crannog Centre, but for the people who come to use it.”

Local materials to help build centre

Mr Benson also used the meeting to highlight how the new structure would be built.

He said: “The Iron Age village is going to be a community build. The intention is that the materials used will come within travelling distance.

“It will be a special place where day after day we will do what we do best, tell the inspiring stories of the crannog dwellers.”