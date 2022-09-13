Scottish Crannog Centre: Approval expected for multimillion-pound revamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to revive the fire-hit Scottish Crannog Centre in Perthshire is set to be given the go-ahead.

The Crannog – a wooden replica of an Iron Age water dwelling on the edge of Loch Tay – was destroyed by a fire last year.

Before the blaze, plans were already in place to move the visitor centre from Kenmore to Dalerb, on the other side of the loch.

After the fire, plans for the £12 million relocation were accelerated.

Now the first phase of the development including a new crannog, visitor centre and café – costing £2.7m – will go before councillors in Perth and Kinross.

The plans have been recommended for approval by council officers but the meeting, due to be held this week, has been postponed following the Queen’s death.

It is not yet known when the meeting will be rescheduled.

Owners bought the Dalerb land in 2020, saying the current site is no longer fit for purpose.

As well as the crannog and visitor centre, it features a research facility and spaces for social enterprise and skills development, exhibitions and teaching.

The visitor centre has been open during the planning, apart from a short closure following the fire.

What’s in the new Crannog Centre plans?

The first phase includes the construction of a new crannog over the water, along with an Iron Age village, roundhouse and visitor centre – featuring a café, retail space, museum and office.

There will also be car and coach parking.

The planning application says the new attraction could bring in around 80,000 visitors each year.

The second phase would see the site further developed to include an upgraded visitor centre, accommodation, commercial units and additional parking, at an overall cost of £12.5 million.

A total of 13 people have objected to the development, while one person wrote a letter of support.

Concerns raised include:

Noise, air and land pollution

Traffic, parking and pedestrian safety

Impact on visual and residential areas

Loss of open space

Inappropriate land use

The letter of support says the centre will offer benefits to the economy, create jobs in the area and provide a world-class education facility.

A traffic statement indicates the development will generate an estimated 100 visitor trips per day.

There will also be eight electric vehicle and 15 bicycle parking spots.