Scottish Crannog Centre: £2.7m plans lodged to relocate and rebuild fire-hit Perthshire attraction

By Emma Duncan
May 25 2022, 5.30am Updated: May 25 2022, 7.44am
The Scottish Crannog Centre's famous wooden structure will be rebuilt after a devastating fire.
The Scottish Crannog Centre's famous wooden structure will be rebuilt after a devastating fire.

Multi-million-pound plans to rebuild and relocate the fire-hit Scottish Crannog Centre in Perthshire have been revealed.

Bosses at the award-winning attraction have put forward proposals that would see a new centre built on the other side of Loch Tay.

It comes nearly a year after the crannog – a wooden replica of an Iron Age water dwelling – was destroyed in a huge fire.

The fire last June.
The fire last June.

Plans were already under way to move the museum from Kenmore to Dalerb before the blaze – but those proposals have now been accelerated.

The development will be split into two phases with the first – costing £2.7 million – lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

That will include the construction of a new crannog over the water, along with an Iron Age village, roundhouse and visitor centre – featuring a cafe, retail space, museum and office.

How the new visitor centre will look.

The second phase would see the site further developed to include an upgraded visitor centre, accommodation, commercial units and permanent car parking and footpaths, at an overall cost of £12.5m.

A statement submitted with the plans says museum bosses want the Scottish Crannog Centre to be the “most sustainable museum” in the country.

It adds: “It is anticipated that it will accommodate up to 80,000 visitors per annum.”

Crannog Centre
How the crannog looked following the blaze.

Mike Benson, Scottish Crannog Centre director, told The Courier: “We have been humbled by the support we have had from everyone, from individual people to the Scottish Government.

“We really appreciate everyone who has helped us.

“We’ve also had offers of volunteers and materials, it’s been incredible.

“Everyone has just worked full-out to make this happen. It’s another step forward for us.

Mike Benson.

“It also means we are securing employment for our staff and we can keep running our apprenticeship scheme.

“It has been a challenging time and everyone was upset at the time of the fire. What we have and do here is incredibly important to Scottish heritage.”

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

