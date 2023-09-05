Boy, 15, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee.

Police closed South Road, at its junction with Perrie Street, shortly after 8pm on Monday.

The teenager was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on South Road, Dundee, near the junction with Perrie Street.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 15-year-old male youth, was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

It comes after two other incidents on the roads in the Dundee area on Monday.

A motorcyclist, 22, died after a collision near Wellbank, north of the city.

And a woman was taken to hospital after a crash on Arbroath Road.