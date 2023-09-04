Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on Dundee’s Arbroath Road

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on Dundee’s Arbroath Road.

Emergency services attended the scene just before 4pm on Monday following reports of a crash.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is unknown and there were no arrests.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55pm on Monday, September 4, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Arbroath Road in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.”