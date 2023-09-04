Dundee Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on Dundee’s Arbroath Road The crash happened on Monday afternoon. By Kieran Webster September 4 2023, 6.05pm Share Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on Dundee’s Arbroath Road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4697998/woman-hospital-crash-arbroath-road-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment A red car was involved in the crash. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on Dundee’s Arbroath Road. Emergency services attended the scene just before 4pm on Monday following reports of a crash. The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is unknown and there were no arrests. Two cars were involved in the collision. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A woman was taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55pm on Monday, September 4, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Arbroath Road in Dundee. “Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.”
