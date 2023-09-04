Fire crews battle blaze at former scrapyard in Leven

Fire crews are currently battling a blaze at a former scrapyard in Leven.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene of a fire on Montgomery Drive in the Fife town.

The former scrapyards originally went alight at around 6pm and the fire service extinguished the flames.

However, the building reignited just before 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 6.13pm on Monday, 4 September to reports of a building fire on Montgomery Drive, Leven.

Mountfluerie scrappies on fire Posted by Fife jammer locations on Monday, 4 September 2023

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene where crews were met with a fire within a single-storey derelict building.

“Crews worked to extinguish the fire.

“There was a reignition at around 8.20pm and we currently remain on the scene.

“There are no reported casualties.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.