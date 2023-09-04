Ryan McGowan will get the chance to earn St Johnstone first team recall, while Sven Sprangler may return home to clear last signing hurdle

The door is open for Ryan McGowan to force his way back into the St Johnstone team.

Manager Steven MacLean made the Australian international, as well as Callum Booth and Ali Crawford, available for transfer.

None left the Perth club before the window closed.

Booth and Crawford are still injured, with no timeframe yet put on a possible return to fitness.

McGowan, though, will now get his chance to show he’s worthy of a Premiership recall after he decided to stay and fight for his place at McDiarmid Park.

“I have spoken to Ryan,” said MacLean. “It wasn’t personal and I like him.

“He will still be training with the group and if he trains well, plays well in the bounce games then of course he can be involved again.

“It’s not finished for him. He can play his way back into the side.

“What he’s got to do is show the right attitude, do well in training and if the opportunity arises then take it again.”

Home Office hold-up

Meanwhile, new defensive midfielder, Sven Sprangler, still has one last bureaucratic hurdle to clear.

“It’s the Home Office,” said MacLean.

“Sven needs to sit an exam and might need to go back to Austria to do that.

“But he is signed and the SFA have cleared it.

"It is a dream come true to join a team in Scotland. The people in Scotland treat football like a religion, just like me."#SaintsTV Spoke to Sven Sprangler after joining on a two-year deal subject to international clearance.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/F6PRDeRA5w — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 1, 2023

“Hopefully it will all be done by the Rangers game.

“He is a lovely boy. He is a fit boy too – a machine. Hopefully he comes in and does well.

“He now gets in the first team dressing room. That will be good for him.”

Loan recruit, Diallang Jaiyesimi, should feature in a Wednesday closed-doors game against St Mirren.