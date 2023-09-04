Ryan McGowan will get the chance to earn St Johnstone first team recall, while Sven Sprangler may return home to clear last signing hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan McGowan will get the chance to earn St Johnstone first team recall, while Sven Sprangler may return home to clear last signing hurdle

The former Hearts man was made available for transfer by manager Steven MacLean.

By Eric Nicolson
Ryan McGowan will get the chance to earn his place back.
Image: SNS.

The door is open for Ryan McGowan to force his way back into the St Johnstone team.

Manager Steven MacLean made the Australian international, as well as Callum Booth and Ali Crawford, available for transfer.

None left the Perth club before the window closed.

Booth and Crawford are still injured, with no timeframe yet put on a possible return to fitness.

McGowan, though, will now get his chance to show he’s worthy of a Premiership recall after he decided to stay and fight for his place at McDiarmid Park.

Ryan McGowan.
Image: SNS.

“I have spoken to Ryan,” said MacLean. “It wasn’t personal and I like him.

“He will still be training with the group and if he trains well, plays well in the bounce games then of course he can be involved again.

“It’s not finished for him. He can play his way back into the side.

“What he’s got to do is show the right attitude, do well in training and if the opportunity arises then take it again.”

Home Office hold-up

Meanwhile, new defensive midfielder, Sven Sprangler, still has one last bureaucratic hurdle to clear.

“It’s the Home Office,” said MacLean.

“Sven needs to sit an exam and might need to go back to Austria to do that.

“But he is signed and the SFA have cleared it.

“Hopefully it will all be done by the Rangers game.

“He is a lovely boy. He is a fit boy too – a machine. Hopefully he comes in and does well.

“He now gets in the first team dressing room. That will be good for him.”

Loan recruit, Diallang Jaiyesimi, should feature in a Wednesday closed-doors game against St Mirren.

Conversation