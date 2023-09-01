St Johnstone confirm Sven Sprangler capture on two-year deal and still hope to make one more signing

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Austrian midfielder, Sven Sprangler, on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old impressed manager, Steven MacLean, in a McDiarmid Park trial and becomes the 10th summer recruit.

He has over 50 Austrian top flight appearances under his belt and several in the Europa League.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” said Sprangler.

“It is a dream come true to join a team in Scotland.

“The people in Scotland treat football like a religion, just like me.

“I am an aggressive player but I also like to try and play football.

“Coming to Scotland is the perfect next step in my career.”

Meanwhile, Saints are still attempting to make one more signing before the transfer window closes.