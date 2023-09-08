Football stars James McFadden and Derek Ferguson stung by new Dundee parking rules

Football stars James McFadden and Derek Ferguson say they have been stung by new football parking rules in Dundee.

Ex-Rangers star Ferguson, who now works as a pundit for the BBC, became the latest to fall foul of the new rules while attending the Dundee United v Airdrieonians game on Saturday.

Restrictions were introduced around Tannadice and Dens Park ahead of the new season.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, hosted by Dundonian Simon Ferry, Ferguson said: “Dundee City Council, be ashamed of yourselves.

Derek Ferguson ‘raging’ at new Dundee football parking rules on Open Goal

“I got a parking ticket on Saturday, and I learn that Faddy’s (James McFadden’s) been up there a couple of times and had two.

“There’s no yellow lines, there’s no signs up.

“I’ve scooted about and you come out and you’ve got a ticket. Shocking.”

As the other pundits – including ex-Celtic player Paul Slane – laughed and vented about driving problems elsewhere, Ferguson added: “I was there at one o’clock. Game doesn’t kick off till three.

“And you’re like that, you have a good look, I do that all the time – and you get a parking ticket. I’m raging.”

Warning: strong language

The new restricted parking zone around Tannadice and Dens Park came into force this season.

It replaced a previous scheme where traffic cones would be put out on surrounding streets on matchdays.

Instead of cones, signs are up at the entrance to the zone, which is bounded by Dens Road, Caird Avenue, Clepington Road, Court Street North and Arklay Street.

Residents can then register their vehicles with the council, allowing them to park outside their homes during games.

However, the new rules have not been without teething problems.

A disabled Dundee United fan complained of a lack of blue badge space, prompting the council to increase the number of disabled spaces available within the restricted parking zone.

One resident also claimed she was “threatened” with fines for parking outside her own home because she did not own the vehicle she uses.

Councillor: Anyone without an exemption likely to get parking ticket

The council’s city development convener, Mark Flynn, previously said: “It will do away with the need for cones to be put out on match days and instead introduce permanent signage on the streets covered by the new restrictions.

“Residents will be able to apply for a free exemption which will allow them to park and drive in the streets when there is a game on.

“Blue badge holders will also be exempt, but anyone who does not have an exemption and is parked in the zone on while the match is being played is likely to get a parking ticket.”