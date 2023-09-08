Football stars James McFadden and Derek Ferguson stung by new Dundee parking rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football stars James McFadden and Derek Ferguson stung by new Dundee parking rules

Former Rangers star Ferguson said he was "raging" after getting hit with a parking ticket outside Tannadice.

James McFadden and Derek Ferguson on the Open Goal podcast after falling foul of the new Dundee football parking rules
James McFadden and Derek Ferguson on the Open Goal podcast. Image: Open Goal/YouTube

Football stars James McFadden and Derek Ferguson say they have been stung by new football parking rules in Dundee.

Ex-Rangers star Ferguson, who now works as a pundit for the BBC, became the latest to fall foul of the new rules while attending the Dundee United v Airdrieonians game on Saturday.

Restrictions were introduced around Tannadice and Dens Park ahead of the new season.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, hosted by Dundonian Simon Ferry, Ferguson said: “Dundee City Council, be ashamed of yourselves.

Derek Ferguson ‘raging’ at new Dundee football parking rules on Open Goal

“I got a parking ticket on Saturday, and I learn that Faddy’s (James McFadden’s) been up there a couple of times and had two.

“There’s no yellow lines, there’s no signs up.

“I’ve scooted about and you come out and you’ve got a ticket. Shocking.”

As the other pundits – including ex-Celtic player Paul Slane – laughed and vented about driving problems elsewhere, Ferguson added: “I was there at one o’clock. Game doesn’t kick off till three.

“And you’re like that, you have a good look, I do that all the time – and you get a parking ticket. I’m raging.”

Warning: strong language

The new restricted parking zone around Tannadice and Dens Park came into force this season.

It replaced a previous scheme where traffic cones would be put out on surrounding streets on matchdays.

Instead of cones, signs are up at the entrance to the zone, which is bounded by Dens Road, Caird Avenue, Clepington Road, Court Street North and Arklay Street.

Residents can then register their vehicles with the council, allowing them to park outside their homes during games.

Dens Park and Tannadice parking restrictions Map
The boundary of the new parking scheme around Dens Park and Tannadice Park. Image: DC Thomson.

However, the new rules have not been without teething problems.

A disabled Dundee United fan complained of a lack of blue badge space, prompting the council to increase the number of disabled spaces available within the restricted parking zone.

One resident also claimed she was “threatened” with fines for parking outside her own home because she did not own the vehicle she uses.

Councillor: Anyone without an exemption likely to get parking ticket

The council’s city development convener, Mark Flynn, previously said: “It will do away with the need for cones to be put out on match days and instead introduce permanent signage on the streets covered by the new restrictions.

“Residents will be able to apply for a free exemption which will allow them to park and drive in the streets when there is a game on.

“Blue badge holders will also be exempt, but anyone who does not have an exemption and is parked in the zone on while the match is being played is likely to get a parking ticket.”

