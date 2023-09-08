Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone stars as Dimitar Mitov suffers debut Bulgaria defeat but Dan Phillips is part of Trinidad win

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has made his international debut for Bulgaria.
The 26-year-old, who has been in outstanding form for the Perth club since signing from Cambridge United in the summer, started Thursday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Iran.
Mitov played the full 90 minutes and will now hope to keep his place for Sunday’s trip to face Montenegro in a Euro 2024 qualifier.
Bulgaria are currently bottom of their group and without a win.
Mitov’s Saints team-mate, Sam McClelland, also suffered a 1-0 international loss on Thursday.
⚽️ Get the lowdown on a narrow defeat for our U21s against Luxembourg ⤵️ #GAWA
— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) September 7, 2023
He was part of the Northern Ireland under-21 side’s defeat to Luxembourg.
There was better news for Dan Phillips, though.
He started for Trinidad and Tobago in their Nations League clash with Curacao.
It was another 1-0 final score but this time a victory, thanks to an 87th minute Nathaniel James strike.
