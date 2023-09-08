Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone stars as Dimitar Mitov suffers debut Bulgaria defeat but Dan Phillips is part of Trinidad win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone stars as Dimitar Mitov suffers debut Bulgaria defeat but Dan Phillips is part of Trinidad win

Sam McClelland was the other Saint on international duty.

By Eric Nicolson
Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov and Dan Phillips.
Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has made his international debut for Bulgaria.

The 26-year-old, who has been in outstanding form for the Perth club since signing from Cambridge United in the summer, started Thursday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Iran.

Mitov played the full 90 minutes and will now hope to keep his place for Sunday’s trip to face Montenegro in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Bulgaria are currently bottom of their group and without a win.

Mitov’s Saints team-mate, Sam McClelland, also suffered a 1-0 international loss on Thursday.

He was part of the Northern Ireland under-21 side’s defeat to Luxembourg.

There was better news for Dan Phillips, though.

He started for Trinidad and Tobago in their Nations League clash with Curacao.

It was another 1-0 final score but this time a victory, thanks to an 87th minute Nathaniel James strike.

