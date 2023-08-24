Extra blue badge parking for fans during Dundee football games after backlash

Disabled fans attending football games in Dundee are being offered more blue badge spaces after a backlash over new matchday rules.

A restricted parking zone was introduced around Tannadice and Dens Park for the new football season.

It means residents can register their vehicles and are able to park outside their homes during games, without the risk of being fined.

But the controversial matchday parking rules have faced a backlash.

One disabled fan claimed he felt “unsafe” after the number of available blue badge spaces was cut when the restrictions were introduced.

Where to find disabled parking for Dundee and Dundee United games

Now, after discussions with representatives at Dundee and Dundee United, the city council has revealed more disabled parking is available on matchdays at the following locations:

East side of Hindmarsh Avenue , between Sandeman Street and Tannadice Street

, between Sandeman Street and Tannadice Street West side of Arklay Street , between Sandeman Street and Strathmore Street

, between Sandeman Street and Strathmore Street Both sides of North Isla Street between Dens Road and Tannadice Street

These are in addition to existing disabled parking spots on Provost Road, Sandeman Street and North Isla Street.

The extra spaces will be available in time for this weekend’s Dundee v Hearts game.

Football clubs ‘delighted’ over new disabled parking spaces

A Dundee FC spokesperson said: “The club are delighted that, following tri-partite discussions with Dundee City Council and Dundee United FC.

“Additional local parking capacity has been found for blue badge-holders.

“Hopefully, this will greatly assist those supporters attending matches in the future.”

Chris Garland, Dundee United FC safety officer and head of facilities and stadium operations, said: “We are delighted all parties have come together to provide a resolution following concerns raised by supporters.

“We will continue dialogue throughout the season to ensure any further improvements can be made where necessary.”