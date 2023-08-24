Extra blue badge parking for fans during Dundee football games after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Extra blue badge parking for fans during Dundee football games after backlash

One supporter claimed he had been left feeling "unsafe" after the introduction of a restricted parking zone.

By Andrew Robson
Tannadice and Dens Park
Tannadice and Dens Park. Image: SNS Group

Disabled fans attending football games in Dundee are being offered more blue badge spaces after a backlash over new matchday rules.

A restricted parking zone was introduced around Tannadice and Dens Park for the new football season.

It means residents can register their vehicles and are able to park outside their homes during games, without the risk of being fined.

But the controversial matchday parking rules have faced a backlash.

One disabled fan claimed he felt “unsafe” after the number of available blue badge spaces was cut when the restrictions were introduced.

Where to find disabled parking for Dundee and Dundee United games

Now, after discussions with representatives at Dundee and Dundee United, the city council has revealed more disabled parking is available on matchdays at the following locations:

  • East side of Hindmarsh Avenue, between Sandeman Street and Tannadice Street
  • West side of Arklay Street, between Sandeman Street and Strathmore Street
  • Both sides of North Isla Street between Dens Road and Tannadice Street
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Signs advertising the new matchday football parking restrictions in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These are in addition to existing disabled parking spots on Provost Road, Sandeman Street and North Isla Street.

The extra spaces will be available in time for this weekend’s Dundee v Hearts game.

Football clubs ‘delighted’ over new disabled parking spaces

A Dundee FC spokesperson said: “The club are delighted that, following tri-partite discussions with Dundee City Council and Dundee United FC.

“Additional local parking capacity has been found for blue badge-holders.

“Hopefully, this will greatly assist those supporters attending matches in the future.”

Chris Garland, Dundee United FC safety officer and head of facilities and stadium operations, said: “We are delighted all parties have come together to provide a resolution following concerns raised by supporters.

“We will continue dialogue throughout the season to ensure any further improvements can be made where necessary.”

Conversation