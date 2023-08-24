Trio who beat man unconscious in Dundee city centre given community sentences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trio who beat man unconscious in Dundee city centre given community sentences

The sheriff was reminded of the guidelines for sentencing young people as he dealt with the trio, whose unconscious victim was kicked and stamped upon.

By Gordon Currie
(L-R) Jay Thomson, Christopher Robertson and Cortez Cuthbert knocked their victim unconscious on Reform Street.
A gang who carried out a life-threatening attack in Dundee city centre have been given community sentences after a sheriff was urged to follow guidelines for young offenders.

Victim Garry MacNair was left lifeless in the street after being dragged to the ground, stamped on and then booted in the head when he was already unconscious.

Cortez Cuthbert and Jay Thomson, both 22, and 24-year-old Christopher Robertson – all of Dundee – admitted ganging up on Mr MacNair more than three years ago.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael allowed all three to avoid prison after being reminded to follow guidelines demanding alternative sentences for young criminals.

Robertson was placed under supervision for 24 months and ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

Thomson was placed under supervision for 12 months and told to complete 180 hours unpaid work.

Cuthbert has to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and was placed under curfew for three months.

Brutal city centre attack

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how the trio set upon Mr MacNair in Reform Street shortly before 6.30 pm on June 7 2020.

It was two months after Thomson punched a member of Mr MacNair’s family in an unprovoked assault in Lochee.

They chased Mr McNair and Cuthbert hurled him to the ground, where Thomson kicked him on the body.

McDonald's Reform Street, Dundee
The attack happened on Reform Street, Dundee.

Robertson stamped on Mr MacNair’s head.

He was pushed away by the victim’s partner but returned to kick him in the head again.

Mr MacNair had stopped defending himself and is thought to have been already  unconscious.

Cortez Cuthbert
Cortez Cuthbert knocked the victim to the ground as the savage attack began.

Robertson was eventually pulled away by one of his accomplices.

The attack was captured on mobile phone footage filmed from an upper-storey window overlooking the scene.

Sentencing guidelines followed

Robertson admitted endangering the victim’s life, while the others admitted assault.

Thomson also admitted attacking Mr McNair’s family member on April 7 that year.

Jay Thomson
Jay Thomson admitted two assaults.

At their sentencing hearing on Thursday, solicitor Ross Bennett, for Robertson, said: “I would ask the court to take cognisance of the sentencing guidelines as he was only 20 at the time.

“There has been a low burn with his maturing.

“He has not got into so much trouble in recent years.

“He recognises this was a serious matter he should not have got involved in.”

Christopher Robertson
Christopher Robertson’s attack on the ‘defenceless’ victim was noted by the sheriff. 

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “I will take into account a number of things, including that you were all young in years at the time of this crime.

“This was a very bad crime.

“On the main charge, particularly Christopher Robertson, it was perfectly clear you returned to kick the complainer on the head when he was defenceless.”

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

