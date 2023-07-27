Dundee trio battered man unconscious in unprovoked city centre attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee trio battered man unconscious in unprovoked city centre attack

The attack on Reform Street was captured on camera.

By Ross Gardiner
(L-R) Jay Thomson, Christopher Robertson and Cortez Cuthbert knocked their victim unconscious on Reform Street.
(L-R) Jay Thomson, Christopher Robertson and Cortez Cuthbert knocked their victim unconscious on Reform Street.

A trio of Dundee men launched a savage, life-threatening attack on a father after his son was earlier assaulted.

The gang set upon Garry MacNair on Reform Street, where he was brought to the ground, then stamped on and kicked on the head while he was unconscious.

Cortez Cuthbert and Jay Thomson, both 22, and 24-year-old Christopher Robertson all played parts in the unprovoked city centre assault.

The attack took place two months after Thomson punched a member of Mr MacNair’s family in an unprovoked assault in Lochee.

All three will be sentenced next month.

Savage city centre attack

The trio appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit assaulting Mr MacNair shortly before 6.30pm on June 7 2020.

He was spotted by the three men while walking on Reform Street with his partner.

The court heard one of the party made an insulting comment about Mr MacNair’s son, which he tried to ignore.

However, they gave chase and Cuthbert, of Adamson Court, spun Mr MacNair to the ground.

While he was lying on the ground, Thomson kicked Mr MacNair on the body.

Cortez Cuthbert.
Cortez Cuthbert brought Mr MacNair to the ground.

Robertson, listed as being a HMP Perth inmate, then stamped on Mr MacNair’s head.

He was pushed away by Mr MacNair’s partner but returned to kick him in the head again.

During this part of the assault, Mr MacNair was believed to already be unconscious as he had stopped defending himself.

Robertson was pulled away again, this time by one of his accomplices.

The entire attack was captured on mobile phone footage filmed from an upper-storey window overlooking the scene.

Christopher Robertson.
Christopher Robertson admitted endangering the gang victim’s life.

This distressing footage was shown in court and all three men admitted their separate roles in assaulting Mr MacNair.

Robertson – who appeared in court on his 24th birthday – admitted his attack left his victim injured and put his life in danger.

Earlier assault

Thomson, of Court Street North, also admitted to attacking Mr McNair’s family member on April 7 that year.

The court was told the victim and a friend were walking on Lochee High Street at around 3.45pm.

Jay Thomson.
Jay Thomson admitted the earlier assault.

Thomson has previously fallen out with the male and spotting him at that time, gave chase.

Thomson caught up with him on Burnside Court and punched him on the face.

All three men had bail continued while reports are prepared before they return to court for sentencing on August 24.

