Dundee trio battered man unconscious in unprovoked city centre attack

A trio of Dundee men launched a savage, life-threatening attack on a father after his son was earlier assaulted.

The gang set upon Garry MacNair on Reform Street, where he was brought to the ground, then stamped on and kicked on the head while he was unconscious.

Cortez Cuthbert and Jay Thomson, both 22, and 24-year-old Christopher Robertson all played parts in the unprovoked city centre assault.

The attack took place two months after Thomson punched a member of Mr MacNair’s family in an unprovoked assault in Lochee.

All three will be sentenced next month.

Savage city centre attack

The trio appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit assaulting Mr MacNair shortly before 6.30pm on June 7 2020.

He was spotted by the three men while walking on Reform Street with his partner.

The court heard one of the party made an insulting comment about Mr MacNair’s son, which he tried to ignore.

However, they gave chase and Cuthbert, of Adamson Court, spun Mr MacNair to the ground.

While he was lying on the ground, Thomson kicked Mr MacNair on the body.

Robertson, listed as being a HMP Perth inmate, then stamped on Mr MacNair’s head.

He was pushed away by Mr MacNair’s partner but returned to kick him in the head again.

During this part of the assault, Mr MacNair was believed to already be unconscious as he had stopped defending himself.

Robertson was pulled away again, this time by one of his accomplices.

The entire attack was captured on mobile phone footage filmed from an upper-storey window overlooking the scene.

This distressing footage was shown in court and all three men admitted their separate roles in assaulting Mr MacNair.

Robertson – who appeared in court on his 24th birthday – admitted his attack left his victim injured and put his life in danger.

Earlier assault

Thomson, of Court Street North, also admitted to attacking Mr McNair’s family member on April 7 that year.

The court was told the victim and a friend were walking on Lochee High Street at around 3.45pm.

Thomson has previously fallen out with the male and spotting him at that time, gave chase.

Thomson caught up with him on Burnside Court and punched him on the face.

All three men had bail continued while reports are prepared before they return to court for sentencing on August 24.

