Declan Gallagher: Dundee United ace vows to silence ‘legs have gone’ critics

Gallagher, 33, says he is 'firing on all cylinders'.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher running in training.
Declan Gallagher has fought back to full fitness. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Declan Gallagher has vowed to silence the snipers who have written him off ahead of Dundee United’s return to the Premiership.

Now 33 years of age, Gallagher missed seven weeks of last season due to a persistent groin injury that ultimately required surgery.

Even after returning from that layoff, he was out of sorts and sidelined for the final six games of the campaign, barring a cameo on the final day.

However, Gallagher says he is feeling fit and “firing on all cylinders” after completing his first 90 minutes since March 23 in United’s 3-0 victory over Stenhousemuir on Tuesday evening.

Although time catches up with everyone, Gallagher – as he is the first to acknowledge – never had much pace to lose and is adamant his experience and ability will ensure he can handle the upcoming top-flight challenge.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher converts his first United goal
Declan Gallagher converts his first United goal. Image: SNS

“Missing the last part of the season – and with Sam (McClelland) and Ross (Graham) being so good – just made me more determined,” said Gallagher.

“I’m 33 now, and I hear a lot of whispers – “his legs have gone”, and all that stuff.

“That’s not the case. I had a wee niggle and I’m fit now. That’s it. You’ll see a different side to me.

“People can say I’m past it, but I’ve got a lot of experience. If you ask anyone, did Declan Gallagher ever have loads of pace? I think the answer would be “no”, but I’ve not been caught out too much during my career.

“It’s fine if people want to keep underestimating me. I love proving them wrong.”

Declan Gallagher sits down as two physios treat him
A stricken Declan Gallagher last season. Image: SNS.

He added: “Last week was probably the best I have felt in a while, and the best I have trained.

“Everything is coming back. I felt great after that first 90 minutes under my belt. I’m back and firing on all cylinders.”

Usain Bolt inspiration

As well as representing a cathartic return to action for Gallagher, the big stopper also notched his first-ever goal for United against Stenny, sweeping home a fine corner kick by the “unplayable” Kristijan Trapanovski.

Indeed, it ended a barren streak dating back to his effort against Ross County in March 2023 and – ironically, given the previous discussion of his speed across the ground – he celebrated in the style of sprint icon Usain Bolt.

Declan Gallagher embraces another experienced Dundee United pro, Louis Moult.
Gallagher embraces another experienced United pro, Louis Moult. Image: SNS

“It’s been a long time coming,” he laughed.

“I was speaking to my wee boy, who is right into his football now. He’s scoring goals in the living room and doing his celebrations. So, he said, ‘daddy, when you score, I want you to do this…’ and it’s the Usain Bolt celebration!

“The players were absolutely hammering me because I did it.”

Marvelous Macedonians

Meanwhile, Gallagher lauded the impact made by Macedonian duo Trapanovski and debutant David Babunski.

Trapanovski bagged two assists and his maiden United goal against the Warriors, while Babunski was outstanding in the heart of midfield – mere hours after his switch to Tannadice was confirmed.

Kristijan Trapanovski bundles home his maiden goal the Tangerines.
Trapanovski bundles home his maiden goal for the club, capping a wonderful showing. Image: SNS

“Trapa (Trapanovski) was excellent in midweek,” continued Gallagher. “You can see he’s getting sharper after joining the group a wee bit later. His fitness is coming up and you can see the talent he has.

“On that form, he was unplayable. He’s something a bit different.

“Dave (Babunski) had barely trained with the boys before Tuesday – a couple of sessions – but came straight into the team because of the quality he possesses. He absolutely strolled it in the middle of the park!

“He sees things that other midfielders might not; he knows how to thread a pass through the lines and is a very intelligent player. The fans are going to be really excited by him.”

No room for error against Honest Men

While United impressed against Stenny, Gallagher has no doubt that a sterner test awaits when Ayr, featuring United title winner Scott McMann, arrive at Tannadice.

And following defeat against Falkirk last weekend, there is no room for error if the Tangerines are to reach the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy
Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

“I believe Ayr will be pushing to win that Championship,” added Gallagher.

“They’ve signed George Oakley from Morton, who had a great season last time. They’ve got Anton Dowds and took Scott McMann from here (United). He’s a great player.

“So, we are under no illusions. It’s going to be a tough game, a physical test at the back and a good challenge for how this new system operates at home to a tougher opponent.”

Conversation