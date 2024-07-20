Green light for 170-person function suite at Glen Clova Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green light for 170-person function suite at Glen Clova Hotel

Angus Council says the expansion of the Glen Clova Hotel facilities will boost the year-round appeal of the Cairngorms National Park business.

By Graham Brown
How the Clova Hotel barn extension would look.
Angus Council has approved the Glen Clova Hotel expansion. Image: Voigt Architects

Glen Clova Hotel has won approval for a new 170-person wedding and function suite at the busy venue in the Cairngorms National Park.

The development has been hailed by Angus Council as a boost for the year-round economy of the glens.

And the hotel hopes wedding bookings will double when the barn-style extension is built.

New functrion suite at Glen Clova Hotel.
The function suite would adjoin the existing Glen Clova Hotel building. Image: Voigt Architects
Glen Clova Hotel wedding venue bid approved.
A night-time impression of the new function suite. Image: Voigt Architects

It has already had an upsurge in interest from couples when they found out about the plans.

Now, Angus Council has cleared the way for the project to proceed. Officers granted delegated approval of the hotel’s planning application.

Glen Clova Hotel’s increasing popularity

The historic hotel sits just inside the national park’s southern boundary.

Its appeal has rocketed in recent years through the development of extra accommodation including a bunkhouse and lodges.

Some couples marry in nearby Clova Kirk. It closed officially some years ago but is now run by a community trust.

The function suite planning bid was submitted in April.

Glen Clova Hotel wedding suite planning application.
An aerial design view of the new function suite and car park. Image: Voigt Architects
Wedding venue extension at Glen Clova Hotel.
Interior image of the Glen Clova Hotel extension. Image: Voigt Architects

The hotel owners said the constraints of the original building are proving a big hurdle.

“Our current set-up, with a single indoor area serving as both a restaurant for regular and local customers and a function room for weddings, poses significant challenges,” they said.

Arbroath-based Voigt Architects designed an extension which will extend from the hotel into the current car park.

Clova Hotel says there is ample addition space to extend the car park.

The extension will be surrounded by glass to showcase the beauty of the glen to guests.

Glen Clova Hotel planning application.
How the new suite will look at night. Image: Voigt Architects
GLen Clova Hotel wedding suite planning bid.
The new extension will be able to host wedding ceremonies. Image: Voigt Architects

And the hotel’s planning submission said it had received six wedding bookings after telling couples about the expansion plan.

“Glen Clova could become synonymous with picturesque weddings, attracting overseas couples seeking a memorable and scenic backdrop,” it said.

Economy and jobs boost

Angus planning officials backed the application.

There were no objections to the plan from individuals or consultees such as Sepa and the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

“There is a reasonable locational justification for the proposal as it would enhance the tourist and visitor offer of a well-established hotel and leisure-based business in the Angus Glens,” they said.

“Information submitted in support indicates it would…enable the business to better cater for guest needs at the Clova Hotel.

Glen Clova Hotel wedding venue extension.
A barn-style design is planned. Image: Voigt Architects
Glen Clova Hotel function suite application approved.
A panoramic shot of the planned function suite. Image: Voigt Architects

“The addition of a function suite would also contribute to a year-round economy for the business.

“The proposal would increase the opportunities for employment at the site and provide wider benefits to local businesses and local suppliers.”

The approval includes conditions relating to noise management and drainage.

