Green light for 170-person function suite at Glen Clova Hotel

Glen Clova Hotel has won approval for a new 170-person wedding and function suite at the busy venue in the Cairngorms National Park.

The development has been hailed by Angus Council as a boost for the year-round economy of the glens.

And the hotel hopes wedding bookings will double when the barn-style extension is built.

It has already had an upsurge in interest from couples when they found out about the plans.

Now, Angus Council has cleared the way for the project to proceed. Officers granted delegated approval of the hotel’s planning application.

Glen Clova Hotel’s increasing popularity

The historic hotel sits just inside the national park’s southern boundary.

Its appeal has rocketed in recent years through the development of extra accommodation including a bunkhouse and lodges.

Some couples marry in nearby Clova Kirk. It closed officially some years ago but is now run by a community trust.

The function suite planning bid was submitted in April.

The hotel owners said the constraints of the original building are proving a big hurdle.

“Our current set-up, with a single indoor area serving as both a restaurant for regular and local customers and a function room for weddings, poses significant challenges,” they said.

Arbroath-based Voigt Architects designed an extension which will extend from the hotel into the current car park.

Clova Hotel says there is ample addition space to extend the car park.

The extension will be surrounded by glass to showcase the beauty of the glen to guests.

And the hotel’s planning submission said it had received six wedding bookings after telling couples about the expansion plan.

“Glen Clova could become synonymous with picturesque weddings, attracting overseas couples seeking a memorable and scenic backdrop,” it said.

Economy and jobs boost

Angus planning officials backed the application.

There were no objections to the plan from individuals or consultees such as Sepa and the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

“There is a reasonable locational justification for the proposal as it would enhance the tourist and visitor offer of a well-established hotel and leisure-based business in the Angus Glens,” they said.

“Information submitted in support indicates it would…enable the business to better cater for guest needs at the Clova Hotel.

“The addition of a function suite would also contribute to a year-round economy for the business.

“The proposal would increase the opportunities for employment at the site and provide wider benefits to local businesses and local suppliers.”

The approval includes conditions relating to noise management and drainage.